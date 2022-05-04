Madrid Masters: 5 best matches in tournament history ft. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic

The Madrid Masters is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 and one of eight WTA 1000 (previously WTA Premier Mandatory and Premier 5) tournaments.

Over the years, many great players - both male and female - have graced the Caja Magica, entertaining and enthralling fans with their raw athleticism, skill and brilliance. In the process, audiences have been treated to several high-quality matches featuring lung-bursting rallies, blistering groundstrokes, and players saving multiple match points.

As the tournament celebrates its 20th edition, here's a look at the five best singles matches in Madrid Masters history as voted for by fans:

#5 2015 Round of 16 - Serena Williams beats Victoria Azarenka 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(1)

Serena Williams at the 2015 Madrid Masters

Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka served up an instant classic when they met in the third round of the 2015 Madrid Masters.

Williams, a dominating World No. 1 at the time, was fresh off a 19th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. The two-time Madrid champion began her campaign for a third title, dropping just five games in her first two rounds.

However, she was in for a stern test against Azarenka, who had beaten Williams only thrice in the pair's previous 17 meetings. In a high-quality first set, neither player dropped serve as both put on an exhibition of attacking tennis.

Azarenka seemed to have the first set in the bag, leading 5-1 in the tie-break. However, Williams reeled off six points in a row to draw first blood. The match seemed to be heading one way when the American led 3-2, 40-15 on serve. But it was now Azarenka's turn to fight back, reeling off four straight games to force a decider.

However, Williams seemed to have regained her ascendancy in the contest as she opened up a 3-0 lead before Azarenka got back on serve. At 5-4 down, the Belarusian saved a match point, which rattled Williams. She delivered one of her worst service games of the match to drop serve. Leading 6-5, 40-0 on serve, Azarenka seemingly had the match in the bag. But the drama was not over yet.

On one of the match points, Azarenka went for a huge second serve that narrowly landed wide. Williams eventually reeled off 12 of the next 13 points, winning in a third-set tiebreak, as Azarenka contrived to grab defeat from the jaws of an imminent victory.

Williams later revealed what she felt at triple match point down on her opponent's serve.

"I thought, OK, I'm down 0‑40. I have a 2% chance I'm going to win," she said. "I had a match point earlier in the match, so I thought, At least win one, that way it'll kind of seem like we're even because we both won a match point. Only difference is she had three in a row and I didn't. Only wanted to win one, and from that point just kept going literally one point at time. I really ended up winning, and I don't know how."

#4 2011 second round - Roger Federer beats Feliciano Lopez 7-6(13), 6-7(1), 7-6(11)

Roger Federer at the 2011 Mutua Madrilena Madrid Open - Day Five

Roger Federer faced an almighty scare in his tournament opener against 'local' boy Feliciano Lopez in his 2011 Madrid opener. Lopez had never beaten Federer in seven previous meetings, but he came perilously close to changing that narrative.

In a pulsating first set, Federer saved four set points and Lopez eight, but it was the Swiss who drew first blood, taking the tie-breaker 15-13. The second set also went to a tie-break, but this time, there was no letting up from Lopez, who took it for the loss of just one point.

Federer smelled blood at 3-2, 40-0 up on the Lopez serve, but the big-serving left-hander served his way out of trouble to keep the set on serve. Another tie-break ensued, in which Lopez was the better player.

Leading 5-2, though, the left-hander missed a routine smash that would have given him four match points. Federer duly capitalized on the opening, saving a match point at 5-6 before closing out the victory.

Tennis TV @TennisTV

2009: Federer

2010: Nadal

2011: Djokovic

2012: Federer

2013: Nadal

2014: Nadal

2015: Murray

2016: Djokovic

2017: Nadal



2009: Federer

2010: Nadal

2011: Djokovic

2012: Federer

2013: Nadal

2014: Nadal

2015: Murray

2016: Djokovic

2017: Nadal

The Swiss spoke of his unpredictable rivalry with Lopez after the match.

“I’ve had some had some really dangerous matches against him and some really one sided ones so I never know what to expect against Feliciano," he said.

#3 2014 final - Maria Sharapova beats Simona Halep 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

Maria Sharapova at the 2014 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Fresh off winning her third title in Stuttgart and first of the year, Maria Sharapova took on Simona Halep in the 2014 Madrid final.

It was the Romanian who made the better start, pocketing the first set for the loss of just one game. However, Sharapova came roaring back into the contest, taking the second set 6-2 to force a decider.

She continued her ascendancy in the third, dropping just three games to win her ninth claycourt title and second of the year. However, it was far from a convincing win for the Russian, who coughed up eight double faults and 30 unforced errors.

Sharapova revealed her thoughts after the match.

"I don't like to take anything for granted, every tournament counts for a lot," said Sharapova. "I came so close last year. I had a tough 2013 (due to a shoulder injury). I didn't have a great first set, so I really had to work to win. I'm not sure how I pulled it out."

A few weeks later, the Russian would go on to beat Halep in another three-setter to win her second Roland Garros title.

#2 2005 final - Rafael Nadal beats Ivan Ljubicic 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3)

Rafael Nadla at the 2005 ATP Masters Series Madrid - Day 7

Rafael Nadal ended one of the best seasons by a teenager in ATP history by winning his 11th title of a dream 2005 campaign at the Madrid Masters, then a hardcourt tournament.

The then 19-year-old had to do it the hard way, though. Riding a 11-match winning streak, the teenager found himself two sets down at the Madrid Arena against Ivan Ljubicic.

However, Nadal fought back to force a fifth set before clincing the issue in a tie-break to win the fourth Masters 1000 singles title of his illustrious career. The match proved to be Nadal's last of the year due to a foot injury as he ended his campaign with a stunning 79-10 win-loss record.

9-7 in the 5th @97InThe5th



Roland-Garros

Montecarlo

Rome

Montreal

Madrid

Barcelona

Beijing

Bastad

Acapulco

Stuttgart

Costa do Sauipe

🥈 Miami

World No. 2

W-L 79-10 (88.8%)



HE WAS 18-19 YEARS OLD 🤯



Best season EVER by a teenager Rafa's 2005...Roland-GarrosMontecarloRomeMontrealMadridBarcelonaBeijingBastadAcapulcoStuttgartCosta do Sauipe🥈 MiamiWorld No. 2W-L 79-10 (88.8%)HE WAS 18-19 YEARS OLD 🤯

He would later reminisce about the win and the effort he put in.

“The first, which was in 2005. It was the final, even if it wasn’t on land (clay). It was an unforgettable game, very exciting, where I remember that the public was incredible. The game cost me a few months of (my) sports career. I broke my foot but it was worth it. It was worth the emotion I experienced, that made it impossible to forget. The next day I woke up lame, I couldn’t even walk," he recalled.

#1 2009 semifinals - Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(9)

Rafael Nadal at the 2009 Madrid Masters

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic produced arguably the best match in Madrid Masters history when they clashed in an epic semifinal in 2009. In fact, the match is one of the best in the pair's legendary 58-match rivalry, which Djokovic leads 30-28.

On clay, the Serb has a losing 8-19 record against Nadal, having lost their first nine meetings on the surface. However, in the 2009 Madrid final, Djokovic came agonizingly close to beating Nadal for the first time on the latter's favorite surface. At four hours and three minutes, that clash remains the longest-ever in ATP Masters 1000 history.

The Serb started strong, taking the opening set 6-3. However, Nadal won the second in a tie-break to level proceedings. Djokovic led 3-1 in the third and had three match points in the ensuing tie-break. However, Nadal saved them all, including a blistering inside-in forehand winner on one of them, as Djokovic was left to wonder what might have been.

Djokovic won more points on the day (125-120) but couldn't finish the job. Two years later, though, he would have his revenge, beating the Spaniard in the final at the same tournament, this time in straight sets.

Nadal acknowledged his luck after the match.

"In a game like that with so many match points I think you need luck to win. But I played with great courage and I think everything went well for me. I played the first set poorly, and it looked very bleak for me. But I think that little by little I was able to get my rhythm and ended up playing well,” he said.

A dejected Djokovic rued his near miss.

“It's happened too often. It's very disappointing to play as well as I have and still lose the match. I played one of my best matches ever. ... I even played a few points above my limits and I still didn't win,” he lamented.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala