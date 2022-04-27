Madrid Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $6,575,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is set to clash with Amanda Anisimova in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2022 Madrid Open on Thursday.

After an up-and-down hardcourt season, Sabalenka seems to have found her footing on clay. She reached the third round at the Charleston Open, showing flashes of her form from last season.

Sabalenka then competed at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. After an opening-round bye, she took on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who was making a comeback after six months away from the tour. She beat the Canadian in three sets.

Sabalenka then scored a couple of wins over top-10 players to reach the final for a second successive year. She first defeated Anett Kontaveit in three sets and then ousted Paula Badosa in straight sets. The Belarusian, however, was no match for World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the title round, losing 6-2, 6-2.

Still, Sabalenka can take a lot of positives from her run in Stuttgart as she commences her title defense against a tough opponent.

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Amanda Anisimova has competed in only one tournament on clay this year, which was the Charleston Open. After relatively easy wins over Sachia Vickery and Yulia Putintseva in the first couple of rounds, she found herself up against Sabalenka. The American defeated her 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Credit One Charleston Open @CharlestonOpen



“You're always just trying to do your best to win each game, so the score isn't that important because it can go back and forth very quickly. You just have to focus and use the variety in your game.”



@AnisimovaAmanda #CharlestonOpen Handling a shift in momentum“You're always just trying to do your best to win each game, so the score isn't that important because it can go back and forth very quickly. You just have to focus and use the variety in your game.” Handling a shift in momentum 〽️“You're always just trying to do your best to win each game, so the score isn't that important because it can go back and forth very quickly. You just have to focus and use the variety in your game.” 🎤@AnisimovaAmanda #CharlestonOpen https://t.co/VSQtgtul1M

Anisimova then defeated Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets to reach the semifinals. Up against Ons Jabeur, she took the opening set, but went on to lose the match 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. The American has competed at the Madrid Open just once before, losing in the first round last season.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova leads Sabalenka 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Charleston Open in three sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Aryna Sabalenka -125 +1.5 (300) Over 21.5 (-125) Amanda Anisimova +100 -1.5 (+200) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Australian Open

This is set to be a clash between two of the biggest hitters on tour. Anisimova will be feeling confident given her positive record against Sabalenka. Two of her wins against the Belarusian have come on clay.

Sabalenka's game was plagued by several issues in the first few months of the year, but she seems to have put that behind her. While she did stumble on serve from time to time in Stuttgart, it wasn't as bad as before. She seems to be feeling more confident in her ground game as well.

From past experience, Anisimova is likely to know exactly what to do in this matchup. Sabalenka's raw power often overwhelms her opponents, but the American is one of the few players who can match her intensity.

The only area of concern for Anisimova is that this will be her first match on red clay this season; the Charleston Open was played on green clay. If the 20-year old isn't able to adjust to conditions quickly, it could give Sabalenka an edge.

The Belarusian hasn't been able to get the better of Anisimova from three attempts so far. Starting her title defense against a player she has never beaten will certainly pile on the pressure.

Anisimova's style of play seems to bode well against hard-hitting players like Sabalenka. If the American can find her groove quickly, she should be able to get past the Belarusian once again.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.

