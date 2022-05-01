Madrid Open 2022 Day 4: Women's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu are among the big names who will feature on Day 4 of the Madrid Open. Garbine Muguruza, Bianca Andreescu and Danielle Collins will also be in action.

With some exciting tennis action ahead, let’s take a look at the odds and predictions for some of the big matches taking place on Sunday.

Danielle Collins (-190) vs Bianca Andreescu (+145)

Sixth seed Danielle Collins will take on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the Madrid Open.

The American has had a pretty good season so far, winning 10 out of 13 matches. Collins reached the final of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. She had little trouble getting past Monica Puig to reach the second round in the Spanish capital.

Andreescu, on the other hand, returned to action after many months on the sidelines and is competing in only her second tournament this season. The Canadian has shown glimpses of her talent and it may not be too long before we see her back at her best.

This will be the first match between Collins and Andreescu and the former will be the heavy favorite heading into the encounter

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets (+320) via Oddschecker.

Maria Sakkari (-225) vs Daria Kasatkina (+170)

After surviving a scare from Madison Keys, fourth seed Maria Sakkari will square off against Daria Kasatkina for a place in the third round.

The Greek is the highest seed left at the Madrid Open and will fancy her chances of going all the way. Sakkari has won 17 out of 24 matches this season and made the final of the Indian Wells Open.

Kasatkina also had to fight off her opponent in the first round, overcoming Anna Bondar in three sets. The Russian has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Sakkari (2-0 in main draws) but her last victory came way back in 2018.

The Greek has improved a lot since then and will be expected to get the better of Kasatkina on Sunday.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets (-105) via Oddschecker.

Garbine Muguruza (-175) vs Anhelina Kalinina (+135)

Seventh seed Garbine Muguruza is the highest-ranked Spaniard left in the competition and will take on Anhelina Kalinina for a place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open.

The former World No. 1 produced a fine display in the first round and will be keen to continue her momentum against the Russian. This will be the first meeting between the pair, with Muguruza expected to come out on top.

Pick: Garbine Muguruza to win in straight sets (+120) via Oddschecker.

Naomi Osaka (-300) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (+225)

Naomi Osaka will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round in Madrid

Naomi Osaka started her claycourt season with a straight-sets win over Anastasia Potapova. Sara Sorribes Tormo got the better of last year's Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets.

The Japanese star has produced some good performances lately, most notably reaching the final of the Miami Open. Osaka is expected to beat the Spaniard in what will be the pair's first meeting on the WTA tour.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets (+320) via Oddschecker.

Emma Raducanu (-110) vs Marta Kostyuk (-115)

Raducanu beat Tereza Martincova in the first round of the Madrid Open and will be determined to get to the last 16. The US Open champion will square off against Marta Kostyuk in the second round on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the two players, with the Ukrainian leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. Kostyuk has been in poor form this season while Raducanu seems to be finding her feet again.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala