Madrid Open 2022 Day 6: Women's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu

Day 6 of the Madrid Open will see both Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu competing for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The former takes on Anhelina Kalinina while the latter faces 12th seed Jessica Pegula. In the other Round of 16 matches, 16th seed Elena Rybakina will square off against Jil Teichmann while Sara Sorribes Tormo will lock horns with Daria Kasatkina.

Here's a look at the odds and predictions for the matches taking place on Day 6 of the Madrid Open.

Emma Raducanu (-155) vs Anhelina Kalinina (+120)

Emma Raducanu faces Anhelina Kalinina in the last 16 of the Madrid Open

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is the second-highest seed left in the competition. The Brit has been in fine form of late, having dropped only three games in her last three sets.

However, Anhelina Kalinina should not be written off considering the fact that she thrashed Garbine Muguruza in the second round.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



77% 1st serves in

88% 1st serves won

62% 2nd serves won

0 Break points faced



Faces Anhelina Kalinina. Winner will advance to their 1st WTA 1000 QF.



#MMOPEN Strong serving performance from Emma Raducanu in a 62 61 win over Marta Kostyuk.77% 1st serves in88% 1st serves won62% 2nd serves won0 Break points facedFaces Anhelina Kalinina. Winner will advance to their 1st WTA 1000 QF. Strong serving performance from Emma Raducanu in a 62 61 win over Marta Kostyuk. 77% 1st serves in88% 1st serves won62% 2nd serves won0 Break points facedFaces Anhelina Kalinina. Winner will advance to their 1st WTA 1000 QF. #MMOPEN https://t.co/8gheQIdyUm

Raducanu and Kalinina will meet for the first time, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The teenager is high on confidence at the moment and should be able to make her way into her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinals without much trouble.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets (+140) via Oddschecker.

Jessica Pegula (-110) vs Bianca Andreescu (-115)

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has fared extremely well in Madrid, considering this is just her second tournament since her return to the tour. The Canadian started with a three-set victory over Alison Riske, followed by a dominant straight-sets win against Danielle Collins.

Andreescu now faces another American in Jessica Pegula, who is seeded 12th in Madrid. Pegula reached the semifinals of the Miami Open last month and her path to the last 16 in Madrid has been similar to that of the Canadian. Pegula won her first-round match against Camila Giorgi in straight sets before ousting Kaia Kanepi.

Considering the quality of tennis Andreescu has played in Madrid so far, she might just prove too strong for Pegula.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Jessica Pegula and WTA 1000s.



Since the start of 2021, Pegula has made the Round of 16 or better at 10 of 11 WTA 1000 events, including 2 SFs at 2021 Montreal and 2022 Miami.



With wins over Camila Giorgi and Kaia Kanepi, Pegula returns to Madrid’s R16.



Faces Andreescu. Jessica Pegula and WTA 1000s. Since the start of 2021, Pegula has made the Round of 16 or better at 10 of 11 WTA 1000 events, including 2 SFs at 2021 Montreal and 2022 Miami. With wins over Camila Giorgi and Kaia Kanepi, Pegula returns to Madrid’s R16. Faces Andreescu. https://t.co/YrSSYAql78

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets (+333) via Oddschecker.

Elena Rybakina (-300) vs Jil Teichmann (+220)

Elena Rybakina is one of only three seeded players left in the competition. The Kazakh faces Jil Teichmann for a place in the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 claycourt event for the first time in her career.

Rybakina beat Oceane Dodin in straight sets in the opening round. She then bageled Katerina Siniakova in the first set of their second-round match, after which the Czech player was forced to retire due to injury.

Teichmann is having a dream tournament, with straight-sets wins over three-time champion Petra Kvitova as well as Leylah Fernandez.

Both players will meet for the first time, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. Although Teichmann has ousted a couple of big names already, Rybakina might just have too much power for the Swiss to handle.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets (+310) via Oddschecker.

Daria Kasatkina (-130) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (+100)

Sara Sorribes Tormo is the only Spaniard still standing at the Madrid Open. She will square off against 2018 quarterfinalist Daria Kasatkina, who beat Maria Sakkari in the last 16.

Sorribes Tormo will be in good spirits after getting the better of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Naomi Osaka in the previous rounds. This will be the Spaniard's first match against Kasatkina on the WTA tour, although the duo have faced off a couple of times on the ITF circuit.

Although Kasatkina has struggled for form of late, she will be high on condifnece after the win over Sakkari. She should be able to ride her wave of momentum to oust the only remaining Spaniard from the Madrid Open.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in straight sets (+165) via Oddschecker.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala