Madrid Open 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Naomi Osaka vs (Q) Anastasia Potapova.

Date: 29 April 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $6,575,560.

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will take on qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Friday.

Osaka will be competing in her first claycourt tournament of the season in Madrid. She failed to defend her Australian Open title and lost to Amanda Anisimova in the third round despite having match points. Her early exit from Indian Wells was marred by a heckling incident. The former World No. 1 rediscovered some of her old form by reaching the final of the Miami Open, recording her best result of the year so far.

Osaka lost to Iga Swiatek in the final. Her clay season last year was marked by early defeats leading up to the French Open. She would later withdraw from Roland Garros after winning the first round match due to mental health reasons. The 24-year old seems to be in a much better headspace this time around and has been practicing hard to succeed on the surface.

Anastasia Potapova at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Anastasia Potapova commenced her clay season at the Istanbul Cup. Her results in 2022 prior to the tournament were disappointing, causing her to drop outside the top-100 of the rankings. She made it to the main draw in Istanbul after winning two qualifying matches.

Potapova then made it all the way to the final, where she was up against Veronika Kudermetova. She defeated her compatriot 6-3, 6-1 to win her maiden career title. At the Madrid Open, she defeated Daria Saville and Kristina Mladenovic in the qualifying rounds to progress to the main draw.

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Naomi Osaka -250 +1.5 (-600) Over 20.5 (-130) Anastasia Potapova +180 -1.5 (+350) Under 20.5 (-110)

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Naomi Osala at the 2022 Australian Open.

Potapova will be feeling fairly confident of her chances against Osaka. The Japanese player isn't a powerhouse on clay as she is on hardcourts. She's on a nine-match winning streak, including main draw and qualifying matches. The Russian, however, has played a lot of tennis over the past week and could be fatigued.

Osaka's best result in Madrid was a quarterfinal showing in 2019. She knows how to play in these conditions and is armed with a positive attitude this time, with Osaka "stealing" some of the things Nadal does on court and trying them in practice. The conditions in Madrid do suit big-hitters like Osaka and don't neutralize her powerful groundstrokes by much.

Osaka's movement on clay, however, will be the key to her success. If she's able to time her shots properly on the surface and remains patient by engaging in rallies, she won't be in too much trouble.

Potapova's likely strategy will be to move the former World No. 1 around the court and see if she's able to slide well on the red dirt and capitalize on it if Osaka is struggling to get to the ball.

In her previous match, Potapova won 23 consecutive points in the second set. She's quite comfortable on clay and is a tough opponent to face early on. Despite her talent, the Russian is known to lose from winning positions quite often, so Osaka can dig her way out of a hole if she's in trouble.

The four-time Grand Slam champion seems hungry to prove herself on claycourt and is going to fight tooth and nail to get this win.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

