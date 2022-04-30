Madrid Open 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: 1 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will aim for a spot in the third round of the Madrid Open when she takes on home hope Sara Sorribes Tormo on Sunday.

Osaka returned to the tour this season after struggles with mental health that saw her take a break from tennis last year. The four-time Grand Slam champion has been careful not to tax herself with too many competitions this year.

In four tournaments prior to the clay season, Osaka's best performances have been a runner-up finish in Miami and a semifinal appearance at the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka One time for the fit, one time for the match. One time for the fit, one time for the match. https://t.co/6lC2nwb1qq

She has admittedly had good preparation for the clay swing, taking cues from none other than Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek. In her first match in Madrid on Friday, Osaka's confidence was evident as she swept aside Istanbul champion Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-1.

After such a breezy win on one of her least favorite surfaces, Osaka will be gunning to continue her run in the Spanish capital.

Sara Sorribes Tormo reacts after losing a point at the BNP Paribas Open

Former World No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo had a strong run in Mexico in February, reaching back-to-back quarterfinals in Guadalajara and Monterrey. She, however, failed to reproduce those efforts when the tour moved to North America, managing just one win in Indian Wells and Miami.

But Sorribes Tormo seems to have found her rhythm now that the clay swing is under way. She made the last eight in Istanbul earlier this month before arriving in Madrid with plenty of self-belief.

The World No. 47 was subjected to a stern first-round test on Friday by last year's Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova but she was able to pull off a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win in the end.

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Osaka leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Sorribes Tormo. The Japanese won her first two meetings with Sorribes Tormo, with one of them being a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-0 victory at Madrid in 2019.

However, the Spaniard exacted revenge in their most recent showdown with a 6-0, 6-3 win at the Fed Cup Qualifiers in 2020.

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Naomi Osaka -275 -4.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (-105) Sara Sorribes Tormo +210 +4.5 (-140) Over 20.5 (-135)

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Naomi Osaka in action at the Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka played excellent first-strike tennis in the first round, producing six aces and winning 86% of her first-serve points. The World No. 36 was also pretty decent on return, converting five out of nine break points.

With Osaka in such superb form, Potapova hardly got any chance to settle into the match.

Naomi’s Comeback @NaoFamtheEast



The one where Naomi Osaka won a game with a minimum of 120mph serves. The one where Naomi Osaka won a game with a minimum of 120mph serves. 🔥https://t.co/Yh7tWFrowJ

It is imperative that the Japanese serves this well against a feisty opponent like Sorribes Tormo. The Spaniard doesn't possess a strong serve but makes up for it with a heavy topspin forehand and fantastic defensive skills. With her game suited to clay, she will look to move Osaka around the court and engage her in long, physical rallies in order to eke out errors.

But if Osaka can bring her aggressive brand of tennis right from the start, she should be able to come through this match.

Prediction: Osaka to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan