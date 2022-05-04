Madrid Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (WC) Andy Murray.

Date: 5 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are set to clash in a highly anticipated third-round contest at the 2022 Madrid Open on Thursday.

Djokovic arrived in Madrid on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Serbia Open. He made it to the final after defeating Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov in three sets. He lost to World No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the title round in three sets as well.

After a first-round bye, the World No. 1 commenced his quest for a fourth title in Madrid with a win over Gael Monfils. He won 6-3, 6-2 to score his 18th successive win over the Frenchman, a record on the ATP tour.

Andy Murray at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

After initially deciding to sit out the clay season, Andy Murray accepted a wildcard into the Madrid Open. He kicked off his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. He was up against World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov in the second round.

Murray overcame a second-set stumble to defeat the Canadian 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. This is the first time since the Sydney Tennis Classic in January that the Brit has managed to win two consecutive matches.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Djokovic leads Murray 25-11 in the head-to-head. The Serb leads 5-1 on clay and has won both of their previous matches in Madrid. This is set to be their first encounter in five years. Djokovic won their last meeting in the final of the 2017 Qatar Open in three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Novak Djokovic -700 +1.5 (-2500) Over 20.5 (-130) Andy Murray +450 -1.5 (+725) Under 20.5 (-110)

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray prediction

Djokovic at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Djokovic seems to be getting better with every match and while Murray has done well in Madrid so far, he heads into this encounter as the underdog. The Brit has been quite up and down since his return to the tour a couple of years ago. At his best, however, he was more than capable of beating Djokovic.

Djokovic's serve and forehand worked quite well in his previous match. He committed fewer errors compared to the Serbia Open and was able to use his serve well to control the points later on.

Murray also seems to have improved on a few accounts. He looks fitter than earlier in the season and his movement is looking good. The way the Brit was able to chase down so many balls to keep the points going against Shapovalov was reminiscent of his glory days.

Murray had some decent serving stats in his previous match, but he'll need to do a lot better against a returner of Djokovic's caliber.

Even at his best, Murray struggled to go toe-to-toe against Djokovic on clay. The three-time Grand Slam champion has beaten the Serb just once on the surface. With the World No. 1 inching closer to peak form with every match, it'll be difficult for Murray to reign him in.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

