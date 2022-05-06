Madrid Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (12) Hubert Hurkacz
Date: 6 May 2022
Tournament: Madrid Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am EST, 5.30 pm IST
Prize money: €6,744,165.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot
Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Friday. The Serb has played only nine matches this season, with a 66 percent win rate.
Djokovic's first tournament was at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals after beating Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov. However, he was beaten by eventual runner-up Jiri Vesely. The Serb lost his No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev as a result of the loss but reclaimed it after the Russian's exit at the Indian Wells Masters.
Djokovic suffered a second-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who went on to reach the final of the tournament. The 34-year-old then competed in the Serbia Open and reached the final with wins over Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov. However, he lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.
Djokovic received a bye to the second round of the Madrid Open and beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 16. The Serb booked his place in the quarterfinals after Andy Murray withdrew from their Round of 16 encounter due to illness.
Hurkacz began the season by helping Poland reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup but did not fare well in the few tournaments that followed. The 25-year-old then reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Miami Masters. On both occasions, he lost to the eventual winner (Andrey Rublev in Dubai and Carlos Alcaraz in Miami).
The Pole made the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters but lost to Grigor Dimitrov. Hurkacz was seeded 12th at the Madrid Open and started with a hard-fought win over Hugo Dellien, triumphing 7-5, 6-7(11), 6-3. He then fought off Monte-Carlo runner-up Davidovich Fokina in three sets.
In the last 16, Hurkacz beat Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-3 to reach his third Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the seasoh.
Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head
This will be the fourth meeting between the two players, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 3-0. Their first encounter was in the first round at Roland Garros in 2019 where the Serb won in straight sets. They next met in the third round at Wimbledon the same year, with Djokovic winning 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4.
Their third meeting came in the semifinals of last year's Paris Masters. Hurkacz won the opening set 6-3 but Djokovic bageled him in the second before taking the third via a tie-break to win the match.
The winner of the match will take on either Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.
Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz odds
(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)
Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction
This could be a rather tricky encounter for Djokovic since he is still lacking in match practice this season. Hurkacz has won six out of seven matches on clay this year, although none of his victories have come against a higher-ranked player.
Djokovic looked good in his victory over Monfils but would have ideally liked an outing against Murray.
The World No. 1's highly refined attacking and defensive skills make him a very dangerous player on clay. Djokovic is among the best returners of all time, if not the best, but his return game will no doubt be put to the test by Hurkacz, who has served 43 aces in the tournament so far.
The Pole will have to serve exceedingly well and use his counterpunching skills to put Djokovic on the back foot.
The match could turn out to be a thriller but as is so often the case with Djokovic, he should be able to win the big points and progress further in Madrid.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.