Madrid Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (12) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 6 May 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am EST, 5.30 pm IST

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Novak Djokovic has won six out of nine matches this season

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Friday. The Serb has played only nine matches this season, with a 66 percent win rate.

Djokovic's first tournament was at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals after beating Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov. However, he was beaten by eventual runner-up Jiri Vesely. The Serb lost his No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev as a result of the loss but reclaimed it after the Russian's exit at the Indian Wells Masters.

Djokovic suffered a second-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who went on to reach the final of the tournament. The 34-year-old then competed in the Serbia Open and reached the final with wins over Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov. However, he lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Djokovic received a bye to the second round of the Madrid Open and beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 16. The Serb booked his place in the quarterfinals after Andy Murray withdrew from their Round of 16 encounter due to illness.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



We wish you a speedy recovery,



🏟️ Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court. Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illnessWe wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray 🏟️ Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court. Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness 😔 We wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray! 😘🏟️ Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court. https://t.co/0QdLyh7qhl

Hurkacz began the season by helping Poland reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup but did not fare well in the few tournaments that followed. The 25-year-old then reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Miami Masters. On both occasions, he lost to the eventual winner (Andrey Rublev in Dubai and Carlos Alcaraz in Miami).

The Pole made the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters but lost to Grigor Dimitrov. Hurkacz was seeded 12th at the Madrid Open and started with a hard-fought win over Hugo Dellien, triumphing 7-5, 6-7(11), 6-3. He then fought off Monte-Carlo runner-up Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

In the last 16, Hurkacz beat Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-3 to reach his third Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the seasoh.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



notches a 7-5 6-3 triumph over Dusan Lajovic to set a quarter-final showdown with Novak Djokovic at HUGE from Hubi @HubertHurkacz notches a 7-5 6-3 triumph over Dusan Lajovic to set a quarter-final showdown with Novak Djokovic at #MMOPEN HUGE from Hubi 👏 @HubertHurkacz notches a 7-5 6-3 triumph over Dusan Lajovic to set a quarter-final showdown with Novak Djokovic at #MMOPEN https://t.co/iGlYHg3Nt9

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two players, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 3-0. Their first encounter was in the first round at Roland Garros in 2019 where the Serb won in straight sets. They next met in the third round at Wimbledon the same year, with Djokovic winning 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4.

Their third meeting came in the semifinals of last year's Paris Masters. Hurkacz won the opening set 6-3 but Djokovic bageled him in the second before taking the third via a tie-break to win the match.

The winner of the match will take on either Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -310 -3.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-125) Hubert Hurkacz +230 +3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

This could be a rather tricky encounter for Djokovic since he is still lacking in match practice this season. Hurkacz has won six out of seven matches on clay this year, although none of his victories have come against a higher-ranked player.

Djokovic looked good in his victory over Monfils but would have ideally liked an outing against Murray.

The World No. 1's highly refined attacking and defensive skills make him a very dangerous player on clay. Djokovic is among the best returners of all time, if not the best, but his return game will no doubt be put to the test by Hurkacz, who has served 43 aces in the tournament so far.

The Pole will have to serve exceedingly well and use his counterpunching skills to put Djokovic on the back foot.

The match could turn out to be a thriller but as is so often the case with Djokovic, he should be able to win the big points and progress further in Madrid.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala