Madrid Open 2023: Anett Kontaveit vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Anett Kontaveit vs Karolina Muchova

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Karolina Muchova preview

Anett Kontaveit at the 2023 Australian Open.

Former World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit will take on Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in the first round of the 2023 Madrid Open.

Kontaveit started the year with consecutive first-round losses at the two WTA 500 tournaments in Adelaide. She defeated Julia Grabher in the opening round of the Australian Open, but was sent packing by Magda Linette in the next round. The Estonian then headed to the Middle East to compete in the Abu Dhabi Open.

Kontaveit defeated Zhang Shuai in three sets to reach the second round, where she was up against Shelby Rogers. Unfortunately, she was forced to retire towards the end of the third set during her showdown with the American. The 27-year old was out of commission for two months after that.

Kontaveit then returned to action to represent her country in the Billie Jean King Cup earlier this month. She won three of her four singles ties, with her sole loss coming at the hands of Despina Papamichail.

Muchova started the season with a quarterfinal finish at the ASB Classic, but fell in the second round of the Australian Open. She reached her second quarterfinal of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but withdrew prior to her match against Jessica Pegula due to an injury.

Muchova then made it to the last eight of the BNP Paribas Open, but lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in three sets. Her journey at the Miami Open ended in the third round against Sorana Cirstea.

Anett Kontaveit vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Muchova leads Kontaveit 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2019 Wimbledon in straight sets.

Anett Kontaveit vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anett Kontaveit +240 -1.5 (+450) Over 20.5 (-120) Karolina Muchova -350 +1.5 (-900) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Anett Kontaveit vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Injuries have derailed Kontaveit's career since last year. Muchova is no stranger to physical issues either, having dealt with a fair share of them herself over the years. The Czech is in much better form, so she'll start off as the overwhelming favorite.

Muchova's brand of tennis matches up quite well against Kontaveit. The former is able to match her opponent in terms of intensity of groundstrokes. However, what sets them apart is the Czech's ability to successfully incorporate a wide array of shots to break the rhythm of the rallies.

Both players are capable servers, but Kontaveit's back issues have contributed to her serve declining a little bit. Given the Estonian's lack of form and match play at the moment, Muchova is expected to register a comfortable victory.

Pick: Karolina Muchova to win in straight sets.

