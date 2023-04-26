Madrid Open 2023 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Paula Badosa vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus & more

Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari will be among the big names taking to court on Day 3 of the 2023 Madrid Open, which wrapped up its opening-round action on Wednesday.

Badosa will carry home hopes against Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, while Sakkari will take on Arantxa Rus. A host of other hopefuls, including the likes of a resurgent Donna Vekic and Karolina Muchova, will also compete for third-round spots.

With an array of enticing match-ups being lined up for Thursday, fans can expect more top-drawer tennis. Here, we take a look at what Day 4 at the Madrid Open could have in store:

(26) Paula Badosa vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Paula Badosa has had an underwhelming start to the year.

After an underwhelming start to the year, Paula Badosa has finally started to show flashes of her best tennis. A return to her beloved clay was all she needed to improve her results. She reached back-to-back quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Charleston.

Up against another claycourt expert in the form of Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who already has a final under her belt in 2023, Badosa is set for a tricky opening match. That said, the Spaniard's powerful baseline game should help her wear down her dogged opponent.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in two tight sets

(9) Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus

Maria Sakkari has not won a match since Indian Wells.

Maria Sakkari, akin to Paula Badosa, has underperformed for the majority of the 2023 season. Barring semifinal runs at Indian Wells and Doha, she has had a largely forgettable time on tour.

Playing on clay did not bring her much joy in Stuttgart, where she lost in the opening round. She faces a seasoned claycourt player in the form of Arantxa Rus, who ousted the big-hitting Amanda Anisimova in her opener.

The Dutchwoman possesses a handy first serve and a solid baseline game that has troubled the best in the past. If Sakkari isn't quick to assert herself from the back court, she could be in trouble.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets

(20) Donna Vekic vs Rebeka Masarova

Donna Vekic has already won a title in 2023/ 2018 French Open - Day Three

Donna Vekic will take on the big-serving Rebeka Masarova in another exciting second-round encounter. The Croat, who has posted consistent results — including a title in Monterrey — since the back end of last year, will need to be prepared for some big hitting.

Masarova can consistently reach the 110 mph mark on her first serve, a shot that she won a whopping 77% points behind in her first-round match. Despite being an aggressive player herself, Vekic has struggled to get past big servers like Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova lately. Add Masarova's home advantage to the mix and things begin to look ominous for Vekic.

Prediction: Rebeka Masarova to win in three sets

(31) Irina Camelia Begu vs Karolina Muchova

Irina Camelia Begu enjoys playing on clay.

Another player who will be keen to post a good result at the season's first claycourt WTA 1000 event is Romania's Irina Camelia Begu. The Romanian's strong start to the season has fizzled out after a spate of early exits, but she has always enjoyed playing on the red dirt, where she has reached four career finals.

Begu, however, faces an uphill task against Karolina Muchova — who has impressed with wins over the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Belinda Bencic this season. Begu could find herself short of answers to the Czech's well-rounded game.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in three sets

