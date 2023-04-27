Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova will hit the court on Day 4 of the 2023 Madrid Open, which continues its second-round action on Friday.

Rybakina will open her campaign against Anna Kalinskaya, while Krejcikova will take on Danka Kovinic. Top-10 player Daria Kasatkina and and fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova will also be in action.

With several exciting matches lined up for Friday, fans can expect more enthralling tennis. Here, we take a look at what Day 4 at the Madrid Open could have in store:

(7) Elena Rybakina vs Anna Kalinskaya

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Elena Rybakina will take on Anna Kalinskaya Rebeka Masarova in a repeat of their exciting second-round match in Miami last month. Rybakina survived a match point against Kalinskaya before making it to the finals — where she was denied a Sunshine Double by Petra Kvitova.

Rybakina's powerful first serve, a shot behind which she has won an impressive 73.4% points in 2023, should make her the favorite. That being said, something about Kalinskaya's game bothers the reigning Wimbledon champ. Add the unpredictable Madrid Open red dirt to the mix and things could get interesting.

Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets

(11) Barbora Krejcikova vs Danka Kovinic

Barbora Krejikova at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

2021 Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova will be keen to post a good result at the season's first claycourt WTA 1000 event. The Czech ran into a red-hot Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart — her only other appearance on the dirt in 2023, which has been a largely successful year for her so far.

Krejikova, however, faces a tricky opponent in the form of Danka Kovinic. As someone who has posted her career best results on clay, including 21 of her 22 ITF Tour finals, the Montenigrin is comfortable on the surface. However, Kovinic will need to put in a special performance to stop Krejcikova's charge here at the Madrid Open.

Prediction: Barbora Krejikova to win two tight sets

(8) Daria Kasatkina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open.

Daria Kasatkina will take on countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in another Madrid Open second-round encounter that will pit finesse and court craft against raw power.

Pavlyuchenkova showcased some of her vintage power-hitting in her first round win — her first in over 15 months — over Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva. She hasn't found her rhythm yet since returning from injury, but can give Kasatkina, who is herself battling a poor run of form, a few things to think about.

Prediction: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets

(12) Veronika Kudermetova vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz

Veronika Kudermetova at the Qatar Total Energies Open.

Veronika Kudermetova will square off against home hope Nuria Parrizas-Diaz for a place in the third round of the Madrid Open.

The Russian will be hungry for success after early exits at her two outings in Charleston and Stuttgart, losing out in the opening round at both tournaments. Kudermetova will need to be at her attacking best throughout the encounter to make any impact against the seasoned claycourt specialist Parrizas Diaz.

Prediction: Nuria Parrizas Diaz to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes