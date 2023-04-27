Madrid Open 2023: Eugenie Bouchard vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Eugenie Bouchard vs Martina Trevisan

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Date: April 28, 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Eugenie Bouchard vs Martina Trevisan preview

Eugenie Bouchard in action at the Guadalajara Open

Eugenie Bouchard will take on 18th seed Martina Trevisan in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Bouchard entered the qualifiers of the WTA 1000 event and won her opening match against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who was forced to retire when she was trailing 6-1, 4-1. She then faced Elizabeth Mandlik and beat her 6-3, 6-2 to reach the main draw in Madrid for the first time since 2017.

Bouchard faced Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the tournament and the latter won the opening set 7-6(6). However, the Canadian roared back into the match and won the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 to book her place in the second round.

Martina Trevisan has won just six out of 16 matches so far this season, with her most notable performance being reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, where she beat Nao Hibino, Claire Liu and Jelena Ostapenko before being thrashed 6-3, 6-0 by eventual runner-up Elena Rybakina.

The Italian started her clay-court season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she was forced to retire in her first-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to injury.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently 0-0 as they haven't locked horns on the WTA Tour before. They previously met in a qualifying match for the 2020 Australian Open, with Trevisan winning 6-4, 6-3.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Eugenie Bouchard -110 +1.5 (-275) Under 21.5 (-125) Martina Trevisan -115 -1.5 (+185) Over 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Trevisan will enter the match as the favorite to win given her high ranking and recent form. It wasn't too long before the Italian reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and she is capable of doing well in Madrid.

Clay is Trevisan's best surface and she will look to make the most out of her topspin-heavy forehand. The 29-year-old has a serve decent enough to make it hard for opponents to return.

Bouchard loves to hit her shots with immense power and will look to be aggressive from the start of the match. While Trevisan hasn't been the most consistent competitor over the past 10 months, the Canadian will still have to be at her best if she is to come out on top.

The Italian should be able to get the better of Bouchard considering her relatively better clay-court prowess and reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

Pick: Trevisan to win in straight sets.

