Madrid Open 2023: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction ft. potential 4R clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev

The men's singles draw for the Madrid Open has been released and we are in for some thrilling tennis action over the next couple of weeks.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be conspicuous in their absence from the tournament. However, some magnificent players will be taking part in Madrid, including reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

With some terrific matches to look forward to, here's a look at how the men's singles draw could unfold:.

First Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend his title at the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the Barcelona Open

Seeded Players: (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (5) Andrey Rublev, (10) Karen Khachanov, (13) Alexander Zverev, (20) Roberto Bautista Agut, (22) Sebastian Korda, (26) Grigor Dimitrov, (28) Yoshihito Nishioka

Expected Quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev

Dark Horse: Stan Wawrinka

Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his title at the Barcelona Open on Sunday, April 23, and will be eager to pull off another title defense at the Madrid Open.

The Spaniard's potential opponents in the early rounds include 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov and Emil Ruusuvuori, and he should be able to reach the fourth round without much trouble.

Here, he will most likely face Alexander Zverev in a rematch of last year's final, although Sebastian Korda should not be written off. Considering Alcaraz's current form, he should be able to beat either player to reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

The Monte-Carlo champion and fifth-seed Andrey Rublev is on the other side of this quarter. The Russian suffered defeat in the final of the Srpska Open and will be eager to have a good run in Madrid. He won't have an easy second-round as he will face either Stan Wawrinka or Maxime Cressy.

However, Rublev should be able to get past either of the two, and after that it should be easy pickings for him until the fourth round, where his most likely opponent could be Karen Khachanov.

Rublev should be able to overcome his compatriot and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz def. Andrey Rublev

Second Quarter: Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz and Lorenzo Musetti make for interesting draw

Casper Ruud at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Seeded Players: (3) Casper Ruud, (6) Holger Rune, (12) Hubert Hurkacz, (15) Lorenzo Musetti, (17) Borna Coric, (18) Pablo Carreno Busta, (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, (30) Tallon Griekspoor

Expected Quarterfinal: Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune

Dark Horse: Richard Gasquet

Analysis: This quarter has third seed Casper Ruud, who has struggled for form in recent months. Ruud will face a qualifier in the second round and should manage to reach the Round of 16 comfortably.

Here, he will most likely face Lorenzo Musetti, who has produced some pretty good performances lately. Ruud should be able to rediscover his form and manage to book a place in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

The other half of this quarter has sixth seed Holger Rune and 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who will most probably lock horns in the fourth round of the clay-court event. However, the likes of Borna Coric and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina could spring a surprise.

If the two players lock horns in the Round of 16, Rune should emerge victorious given his recent impressive performances in Monte-Carlo and Munich.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Casper Ruud def. Holger Rune

Third Quarter: Stefanos Tsitsipas favorite to reach SFs while Frances Tiafoe, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tommy Paul also in the reckoning

Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded fourth at the Madrid Open

Seeded Players: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (9) Frances Tiafoe, (14) Tommy Paul, (19) Dan Evans, (24) Francisco Cerundolo, (25) Sebastian Baez, (32) Ben Shelton

Expected Quarterfinal: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Dark Horse: Lorenzo Sonego

Analysis: Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is among the favorites to win the Madrid Open and will start his tournament against either Dominic Thiem or Kyle Edmund. Neither player has been at their best lately and Tsitsipas should be able to reach the third round, where he will most likely take on Sebastian Baez.

Tsitsipas will most probably take on Tommy Paul or Dan Evans in the Round of 16 and should be able to move on to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other half of this quarter has Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe, who are seeded seventh and ninth, respectively. While the likes of Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo can put up a tough fight, the Round of 16 tie should be between Auger-Aliassime and Tiafoe. The Canadian should be able to defeat Tiafoe and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Fourth quarter: Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz could lock horns in the QF

Daniil Medvedev in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Seeded Players: (2) Daniil Medvedev, (8) Taylor Fritz, (11) Cameron Norrie, (16) Alex de Minaur, (21) Denis Shapovalov, (23) Botic van de Zandschulp, (27) Miomir Kecmanovic, (31) Jiri Lehecka

Expected Quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie

Dark Horse: Andy Murray

Analysis: The fourth quarter of the Madrid Open consists of second seed Daniil Medvedev, who will be eager to have a good run at the tournament after losing in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 27-year-old's potential opponents in the early stages of the main draw include Andy Murray and Jiri Lehecka.

Medvedev should be able to book his place in the Round of 16, where he will probably face Botic van de Zanschulp or Alex de Minaur. Medvedev is capable of beating either player and should do so to reach the quarterfinals in Madrid.

The other side of the draw has eighth seed Taylor Fritz, who reached the semifinals in Monte-Carlo and Munich. Given his current form, the American should be able to make it to the fourth round, where his most likely opponent would be Cameron Norrie or Denis Shapovalov.

Fritz should manage to get the win over either player and reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Daniil Medvedev def. Taylor Fritz

Semifinal Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz def. Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Daniil Medvedev

Final Prediction

Carlos Alcaraz def. Stefanos Tsitsipas

