Madrid Open 2023: Women's singles draw analysis preview & prediction ft. potential QF between Iga Swiatek & Elena Rybakina

The women's singles draw at the Madrid Open 2023 has been released and we are in for two weeks of exciting tennis action.

Ons Jabeur won last year's edition of the Masters 1000 event and will not have an easy title defense, mostly because of the calf injury she suffered in Stuttgart. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula are capable of challenging for the title, as are Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Petra Kvitova.

On that note, let's take a look at how the women's singles at the Madrid Open could unfold.

First Quarter: Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina could lock horns for the third time in 2023

Iga Swiatek in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Seeded Players: (1) Iga Swiatek, (7) Elena Rybakina, (11) Barbora Krejcikova, (16) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (22) Zheng Qinwen, (23) Bianca Andreescu, (27) Bernarda Pera, (28) Petra Martic

Expected Quarterfinal: (1) Iga Swiatek vs. (7) Elena Rybakina

Dark Horse: Emma Raducanu

Analysis: Top seed Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win the Madrid Open and will most likely face Emma Raducanu in her opening round. The Pole should be able to make it through to the last 16 without much trouble and here, she would face either Qinwen Zheng or Ekaterina Alexandrova. Swiatek should be able to beat either player and make it to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina, on the other side of this quarter, will have high hopes at the Madrid Open due to her recent run of form. The Kazakh should be able to comfortably make it through to the Round of 16. Her most likely opponent at this stage would be Barbora Krejcikova, although Bianca Andreescu should not be written off.

While Krejcikova is capable of putting up a tough fight, Rybakina should be able to scrape through to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Iga Swiatek def. Elena Rybakina

Second Quarter: Jessica Pegula will aim to go a step further at the Madrid Open 2023

Jessica Pegula at the Billie Jean King Cup 202

Seeded Players: (3) Jessica Pegula, (8) Daria Kasatkina (12) Veronika Kudermetova, (15) Victoria Azarenka, (18) Martina Trevisan, (21) Anastasia Potapova, (25) Jil Teichmann, (29) Marie Bouzkova

Predicted Quarterfinal: Jessica Pegula vs. Anastasia Potapova

Dark Horse: Elina Svitolina

Analysis: Third seed Jessica Pegula was the runner-up at last year's Madrid Open and will be eager to go all the way this time around. Pegula's early potential opponents include Elina Svitolina, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, and Marie Bouzkova, players she should be able to defeat.

The 28-year-old will most likely take on Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. While the match could be tightly contested, the American should be able to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event.

The other side of this quarter has the likes of Daria Kasatkina and Anastasia Potapova. The latter has produced some pretty good performances lately. She reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

It will most likely come down between Kasatkina and Potapova for a place in the quarterfinals. The latter should just about be able to edge out her compatriot.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Jessica Pegula def. Anastasia Potapova

Third Quarter: Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa make for interesting draw

Coco Gauff in action at the Billie Jean King Cup

Seeded Players: (4) Ons Jabeur, (6) Coco Gauff, (9) Maria Sakkari, (14) Liudmila Samsonova, (19) Jelena Ostapenko, (20) Donna Vekic, (26) Paula Badosa, (31) Irina-Camelia Begu

Expected Quarterfinal: Paula Badosa vs Jelena Ostapenko

Dark Horse: Sofia Kenin

Analysis: Reigning champion Ons Jabeur is in this draw and could have a tough time defending her title. She suffered a calf injury during her semifinal against Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart, which could prove to be an issue. The Tunisian's participation might even look unlikely at this point. However, we can expect some good tennis from her if she competes.

If Jabeur isn't at her best physically, Jelena Ostapenko might benefit more than anyone. The Latvian could have been the Tunisian's most likely opponent in the fourth round.

Ostapenko might face some difficulty facing Liudmila Samsonova in the third round, but she should be able to reach the Round of 16. Her potential opponents at this stage include Irina-Camelia Begu and Anett Kontaveit, as Jabeur may not be at her best. The Latvian should be able to beat either of them and book her place in the quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter has the likes of Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Donna Vekic, and Paula Badosa. The third-round fixtures could be between Gauff against Badosa and Vekic against Sakkari.

The Spaniard has produced some promising performances lately and there is a good chance of her booking her place in the fourth round. Here, she could face Sakkari and should be able to manage a close win to reach the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Paula Badosa def. Jelena Ostapenko

Fourth Quarter: Aryna Sabalenka aims to win second title in Madrid

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Seeded Players: (2) Aryna Sabalenka, (5) Caroline Garcia, (12) Petra Kvitova, (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia, (17) Magda Linette, (24) Elise Mertens, (30) Anhelina Kalinina, (32) Marta Kostyuk

Predicted Quarterfinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Petra Kvitova

Dark Horse: Yulia Putintseva

Analysis: Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be another one of the favorites to win the 2023 Madrid Open. The Belarusian has been in terrific form over the past few months and should manage to reach the fourth round without much trouble.

Here, her most likely opponent could be Beatriz Haddad Maia, although Magda Linette should not be written off. Sabalenka should be able to defeat either player and reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Open.

The other half of this quarter has Caroline Garcia and Miami Open champion Petra Kvitova, who will most likely lock horns in the fourth round. Kvitova has produced some pretty good performances in recent months, while Garcia has not fared too well. So there's a fair chance the Czech could come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka def. Petra Kvitova

Semifinal Predictions

Iga Swiatek def. Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka def. Paula Badosa

Final Prediction

Aryna Sabalenka def. Iga Swiatek

Poll : 0 votes