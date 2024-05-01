Madrid Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (4) Elena Rybakina

Date: May 2, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview

Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinal of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Sabalenka has made a fantastic start to the season by chalking up 19 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run at the Australian Open and a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International. She also reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, where she lost to Marketa Vondrousova in a three-set match.

The Belarusian began her campaign in Madrid with hard-fought wins over Magda Linette and Robin Montgomery in the first week. She then defeated the likes of Danielle Collins and Mirra Andreeva en route to the semifinals. Sabalenka cruised past the 17-year-old Andreeva in straight sets in the quarterfinal.

Rybakina at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, has made an excellent start to the season by chalking up 30 wins from 34 matches, including title-winning runs in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart. She also reached the finals of the Qatar Open and the Miami Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins respectively.

The Kazakh started her campaign in Madrid by cruising past Lucia Bronzetti and Mayar Sherif in the first week. She then outmuscled the likes of Sara Bejlek and Yulia Putintseva en route to the last four. Rybakina defeated the 29-year-old Putintseva in three sets, 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Rybakina 5-3. The Kazakh won their most recent encounter at the 2024 Brisbane Open final in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka +100 +1.5 (-250) Under 22.5 (-130) Elena Rybakina -125 -1.5 (+175) Over 22.5 (-110)

Odds sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. Both players will fancy their chances of clinching the title at the WTA 1000 event.

Sabalenka seems to have found her rhythm in Madrid after a series of disappointing results on the tour. She made light work of Mirra Andreeva in the previous round and also snapped Danielle Collins' 15-match win streak this week. The Belarusian is known for her potent groundstrokes off both wings and solid all-around game.

Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, has been exceptional on the women's tour this year. She is knocking at the door to win a Major and is arguably the most in-form player at the moment. The Kazakh uses her accurate serve to set up the majority of her points and has great counter-punching skills from the baseline.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. The Madrid crowd can expect a close contest between the duo. Considering their recent results and skill set on clay, Rybakina should be able to outlast the Belarusian and cement her place in the finals.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.