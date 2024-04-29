Madrid Open 2024: Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: April 30, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

World No. 6 Casper Ruud takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Tuesday.

Ruud secured a 6-4, 6-1 win over Miomir Kecmanovic to advance to the third round, where he was up against 29th seed Cameron Norrie. The Norwegian cruised to a 5-1 lead in the first set but failed to close it at the first time of asking.

Norrie snagged a break to keep himself in contention, but it was a short reprieve as Ruud broke back immediately to take the set. The Norwegian then overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second set, bagging five of the next six games for a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, eliminated Yoshihito Nishioka and Adrian Mannarino to reach the third round, where he took on Jakub Mensik. The Canadian breezed through the first set, conceding one game.

Mensik couldn't soldier on for too long after that. The Czech teen was bothered by an injury and threw in the towel after the first game of the second set as Auger-Aliassime advanced to the fourth round.

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Ruud leads Auger-Aliassime 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter at the 2022 ATP Finals in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud

-350

+1.5 (-1000)

Over 22.5 (+105)

Felix Auger-Aliassime

+260

-1.5 (+475)

Under 22.5 (-150)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 Madrid Open.

While it wasn't the way he wanted to win, Auger-Aliassime will still be pleased to reach the fourth round. It marks his best showing at a Masters 1000 tournament since his last-eight finish at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters.

Ruud, meanwhile, continued his scintillating form to oust Norrie and notch up his seventh consecutive win. He didn't drop a set en route his triumph at the Barcelona Open and looks to be on track to do the same in Madrid.

Ruud has established himself as one of the leading claycourt players of his generation. However, unlike him, his peers like Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Stefanos Tstisipas, among others, have won a Masters title.

Ruud has put himself in a position to win big titles but has always fallen short. He will be keen to redeem himself, and given his form, he could do that in Madrid. His record against Auger-Aliassime speaks for itself.

The Canadian has won 14 matches since the start of the year, while Ruud has tallied 13 wins since the start of the clay swing in April. The Norwegian's form should ensure his passage into the next round.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets