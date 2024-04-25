Madrid Open 2024: Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Olga Danilovic

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+/TSN3

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovc preview

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Miami Open.

After a first-round bye, 13th seed Danielle Collins squares off against Olga Danilovic in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Friday.

Collins went 2-3 during the Australian swing, but she had World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on the ropes at the season's first Grand Slam. The two faced off in the second round. The American led 4-1 in the decider but couldn't complete the upset.

Collins announced that this would be her final year on the tour after the defeat. She next reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and the ATX Open and lost to Swiatek once again, this time at the Indian Wells Open.

Collins then claimed the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open with a win over defending champion Elena Rybakina in the final. She backed it up with another triumph, winning the Charleston Open the next week, after which she took a short break from the tour.

Danilovic beat Camila Osorio and Jule Neimeier in the qualifying rounds to make her way to the main draw of the Madrid Open. She then took on Clara Burel in the first round.

Both players struggled to hold serve in the first set. There were eight breaks of serve across nine games. Burel eked out a service hold amidst the chaos, which sealed the set in her favor.

Burel was on the edge of victory but it all went sideways for her in the blink of an eye. She blew a 4-0 lead in the second set as Danilovic mounted a ferocious comeback. The Serb pushed the set to a tie-break and saved four match points before clinching the set.

The third set was similar to the first, as the two found it tough to hold serve. Danilovic proved to be the steadier of the two, which helped her complete a 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 comeback win.

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Danielle Collins

-500

+1.5 (-1800)

2 sets (-275)

Olga Danilovic

+340

-1.5 (+825)

3 sets (+190)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Olga Danilovic at the 2024 United Cup.

Danilovic was put through the wringer by Burel but she held her nerve to sneak past her. It marked her maiden victory at the WTA 1000 level. Collins, meanwhile, is on a 13-match winning streak at present.

Danilovic struggled to hold serve in the previous round, as she got broken 10 times. While she overcame that in the previous round, she might not be let off the hook easily against Collins.

The American is known for her punishing return game, so unless Danilovic cleans up her act on serve, it's going to be an uphill battle for her. Even if the Serb improves her game, Collins' current form makes her the heavy favorite to win the match.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets