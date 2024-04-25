Madrid Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Elena Rybakina vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will open her campaign in Madrid against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Friday, April 26.

Rybakina is coming off an incredibly successful week in Stuttgart where she beat the likes of Veronika Kudermetova, Jasmine Paolini, and the World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek en route to the final, where she toppled Marta Kostyuk to lift her first-ever Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title. It was also her third title this season, having already triumphed in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi previously.

Rybakina has also reached the WTA 1000 finals this season in Qatar and Miami. She lost to Iga Swiatek 7-6(8), 6-2 in the Qatar final, and Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open final.

Bronzetti, meanwhile, also kicked off her 2024 campaign in Brisbane but lost in the second round to second seed Aryna Sabalenka. She then suffered consecutive first-round defeats in Hobart and the Australian Open.

Bronzetti beat Angelique Kerber in the opening round of the Linz Open but was convincingly beaten by Elise Mertens in the following round. She reached the Round of 32 in Dubai and Indian Wells, losing to Anastasia Potapova and Coco Gauff, respectively.

The Italian kicked off her campaign in Madrid with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Elena Rybakina vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Elena Rybakina and Lucia Bronzetti are yet to face off in professional competition and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Elena Rybakina -1000 -1.5 (-275) Over 19.5 (-105) Lucia Bronzetti +575 +1.5 (+185) Under 19.5 (-135)

(Oddssourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Lucia Bronzetti at the 2024 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships

Lucia Bronzetti played brilliantly in her opener, dropping just six games en route to a clinical 6-3, 6-3 win. She was equally potent on serve and the return, winning 75% of points behind her first serve and breaking her opponent's serve four times in the six opportunities presented.

Rybakina, on the other hand, heads into Madrid on the back of a sublime week in Stuttgart where she lifted the title. She got the better of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the last four, displaying incredible grit to come out on top in a thrilling three-setter.

Despite her good run of form, Bronzetti will very likely face an incredibly stern test from Rybakina during their encounter.

Rybakina is the favorite to make it through given her experience on the big stage and current run of form. She has also gradually improved her game on the red dirt and it's finally reaping rewards this year.

Pick: Elena Rybakina in straight sets