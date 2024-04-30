Madrid Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: Wednesday, May 1

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Rybakina at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina is set to lock horns with compatriot Yulia Putinseva in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday, May 1.

Fresh off her title in Stuttgart, Rybakina made a blistering start to her campaign in Madrid with a string of clinical victories. She beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. Up against Mayar Sherif in the third round, Rybakina lost a paltry five games en route to a resounding 6-1, 6-4 victory.

She continued that red-hot streak in the fourth round, this time dropping just 4 games in her 6-1, 6-3 win over Sara Bejlek. She was clinical both on serve, winning 72% points behind her first serve, and on return, breaking her opponent 6 times in the 10 opportunities presented.

Putinseva, on the other hand, opened her campaign in the first round with a solid 6-2, 6-4 win over Yuan Yue. Up against sixth seed Zheng Qinwen in the second round, Putinesave took a 7-5, 2-0 lead before Zheng was forced to retire due to an injury high up on her right leg.

Putinseva continued on her splendid run, dismissing Caroline Dolehide in the following round with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline. In a gripping fourth-round match against 10th seed Daria Kasatkina, Putinseva fought back valiantly from a set down to seal a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Rybakina and Putintseva have faced off twice in professional competition, with the former winning both those encounters. Both their encounters against each other happened in 2020 in Rome and at the Wimbledon Championships.

Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -550 -1.5 (-175) Over 19.5 (-135) Yulia Putinseva +375 +1.5 (+125) under 19.5 (-105)

All Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Both players head into their encounter against each other in sublime form.

Rybakina has looked in great form so far in Madrid and is yet to drop a set. She's been great on serve and has successfully been able to dictate play from the baseline. She's been great while returning and has been breaking serves at will so far.

Putinseva, on the other hand, has been in a tear herself. She dropped her first set of the tournament in the fourth round, where she fought back valiantly to seal an emphatic three-set victory.

While Rybakina is the favorite to make it through this clash, there is no discounting a shock from the explosive Putinseva.

This could be a high-intensity battle between two big hitters and it could simply boil down to who returns better and who plays the bigger points better.

Pick: Elena Rybakina in striaght sets.