Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: April 25, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Auger-Aliassime at the BMW Open - Day 4

Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Auger-Aliassime has made a decent start to the season by chalking up 10 wins from 21 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

The Canadian will enter Madrid on the back of a quarterfinal finish in the Munich Open. He defeated the likes of Maximilian Marterer and Taro Daniel in the first two rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Jan-Lennard Struff in the last eight. The German outfoxed Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Nishioka at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 3

Yoshihito Nishioka, meanwhile, has made an average start to the season by garnering five wins from 11 matches, including second round appearances in Dallas, Los Cabos and Acapulco. He was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open by Holger Rune in four sets.

The Japanese player will enter the Madrid on the back of early exits in the Miami Open and Barcelona Open. He struggled to make an impact against Jaume Munar in Barcelona and fell to the Spaniard in the first round, 6-3, 6-1. Nishioka will be keen to rediscover his form in Madrid.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

The head-to-head between Auger-Aliassime and Nishioka is poised at 2-2. Auger-Aliassime won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Canada Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -450 -1.5(-140) Under 20.5(-110) Yoshihito Nishioka +310 +1.5(+100) Over 20.5(-130)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Auger-Aliassime at the BMW Open - Day 4

A close encounter is on the cards between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be keen make a significant impact at the Masters 1000 event.

Auger-Aliassime has been vulnerable on too many occasions in the last couple of years. He has a solid record on clay, but will need to back it up with the right strategy in Madrid. The Canadian relies heavily on his serve and uses his inside-out forehand to good effect.

Nishioka, on the contrary, is known to a be sticky customer on tour. Despite a sluggish start to the season, he's been putting in the hard yards to turn things around. The left-hander is known for his patient all-around game and creative shot-making skills.

Ulitmately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and converts their chances during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent form and previous results in Madrid, Auger-Aliassime should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.