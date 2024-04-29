Madrid Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (12) Taylor Fritz

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Hubert Hurkacz vs Taylor Fritz preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz is set to take on twelfth seed Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday, April 30.

Hurkacz made a brilliant start on the clay this season, clinching the title in Estoril with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline against Pedro Martinez in the final. He was, however, beaten in the third round in Monte-Carlo by eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

He started his campaign in the Spanish capital against Jack Draper, sealing a 6-1, 7-5 win. Up against Daniel Altmaier of Germany in the third round, Hurkacz overcame a tight second set tie-break to capture a 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory.

Fritz, meanwhile, brushed off the disappointment of losing in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters by making it all the way to the final of the Munich Open before losing 7-5, 6-3 to Jan-Lennard Struff.

The American kicked off his Madrid campaign with a 7-6(1), 6-4 victory over Luciano Darderi in the second round. He kept up that good form against 18th seed Sebastian Baez in the third round, sealing a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

The two have met thrice on tour, with the American edging their head-to-head 2-1 currently. Fritz also won their last encounter at the 2023 United Cup with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) scoreline.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz +100 +1.5 (-250) Under 25.5 (-120) Taylor Fritz -130 -1.5 (+175) Over 25.5 (-115)

Odds sourced from BetMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Fritz at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz bring similar styles of play into their match-up at the 2024 Madrid Open, promising fans plenty of fireworks and excitement.

Hurkacz so far has looked in terrific form, dismissing Jack Draper and Daniel Altmaier in his opening two matches. He's served well and has looked equally potent while returning.

Fritz too has looked great this week, notching up a brilliant win against clay court specalist Sebastian Baez in the previous round.

While Fritz may hold the upper hand against Hurkacz in their head-to-head, there is no disregarding that Hurkacz is the better player on clay and heads into this match-up with holding the edge.

We can expect explosive service games from the pair and hence making early inroads on each others serve is going to be key. Hurkacz might start slow, but will be hard to stop as they head deeper into the contest.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.