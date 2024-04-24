Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu

Date: April 25, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+/TSN3

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Top seed Iga Swiatek squares off against Wang Xiyu in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Thursday.

Swiatek was undefeated in singles ties as she carried her team to the final of the United Cup. However, the Polish contingent lost the decisive mixed doubles rubber, which cost them the trophy.

Swiatek's unbeaten start to the season came to an end in the third round of the Australian Open, where she was stunned by Linda Noskova. As usual, she bounced back in style with a third consecutive title at the Qatar Open.

The World No. 1 was the favorite to win in Dubai as well but lost to Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals. She captured her second title of the year at the Indian Wells Open without losing a set.

Swiatek couldn't complete the "Sunshine Double," as she bowed out of the Miami Open in the fourth round. After winning both of her Billie Jean King Cup matches, she headed to Stuttgart to defend her title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Swiatek couldn't do a three-peat, as she was knocked out by eventual champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. As one of the seeded players in Madrid, she has received a bye into the second round.

Wang, meanwhile, was drawn against Ana Bogan in her opener here. The Chinese lost a close first set in the tiebreak and rallied from the brink of defeat in the next set. She fended off a match point and came out on top in the tie-break to claim the second set.

Wang carried the momentum into the decider as she raced to a 4-0 lead. Bogdan tried to fight back but couldn't do enough damage as the Chinese wrapped up a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2 comeback win.

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -5000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 17.5 (-105)

Wang Xiyu

+1200 -1.5 (+2200) Under 17.5 (-135)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu prediction

Wang Xiyu at the 2024 San Diego Open.

Wang did well to survive her opener, but her time in Madrid is likely to conclude in the second round. Swiatek has a tour-leading 26 victories this year and has lost just four times.

The Pole's clay swing didn't begin on a victorious note, as she lost to Rybakina in Stuttgart, a tournament she had won the last two years. Nevertheless, she's the best claycourt player of her generation by a mile.

Swiatek has a 65-10 career record on clay. Since 2020, she hasn't lost more than two matches a year on the surface and has won seven titles in 14 tournaments. Her quest for a first Madrid title should begin with a routine win.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets