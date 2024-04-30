Madrid Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Top seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on Thursday, May 2.

Sinner opened his campaign in Madrid with an emphatic 6-0, 6-3 win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego. He carried that good form forward into his third-round match-up against Pavel Kotov, sealing a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Up against 16th seed Karen Khachanov in a fourth-round clash, Sinner overcame a one-set deficit to eventually claim a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign with a gritty comeback victory against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. Down one set, Auger-Aliassime eventually sealed a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.

He turned it up a notch in the next round against 19th seed Adrian Mannarino, blowing him off-court en route to a 6-0, 6-4 win. Up against exciting Czech youngster Jakub Mensik in the third round, Auger-Aliassime raced off the blocks to claim the first set 6-1. Leading 1-0 in the second set, Mensik was, however, forced to retire due to an injury.

Auger-Aliassime's best performance yet came in the fourth round against 5th-seed Casper Ruud. The Canadian excelled in all departments to seal a 6-4, 7-5 win.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime have faced off twice in professional competition so far, with the latter winning both of those encounters. They incidentally went head-to-head in Madrid back in 2022, with Auger Aliassime comfortably winning that encounter 6-1, 6-2. Their other match in Cincinnati the same year was a much tougher one, however, finishing 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1 in Auger-Aliassime's favor.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-110) Felix Auger-Aliassime +220 +1.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger Aliassime at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

A blockbuster encounter awaits fans as Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime prepare to face off in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

Both players head into the encounter on the back of some good form.

Sinner might have been pushed the distance in his previous match, but he has looked solid otherwise. His attacking brand of play has worked on clay so far this year, and he's only improving and getting better with every match he plays.

Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, has been resurgent ever since the start of the clay swing and has looked impeccable in Madrid so far. He's been brilliant on serve and has approached the net much more often this week.

While Auger-Aliassime has been the better player against Sinner on both occasions in the past, there is no disregarding the fact that the Italian has since improved by leaps and bounds.

In what could be an exciting match-up between two baseline players, serving well and finishing off points early will be key.

Despite Auger-Aliassime being the better clay court player, Sinner still holds a slight edge purely because of his form so far this year.

Pick: Jannik Sinner in three sets.