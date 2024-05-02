Match Details

Fixture: (30) Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: May 3, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Lehecka and Medvedev at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

30th seed Jiri Lehecka will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Lehecka has made a bright start to the season so far by amassing 16 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run in the Adelaide International. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Czech started his campaign in Madrid by cruising past Hamad Medjedovic in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. He then defeated Thiago Monteiro, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev en route to the semifinal. Lehecka was handed the win after the half-hour mark against Medvedev, as the Russian was forced to withdraw mid-match due to a thigh injury.

Auger-Aliassime at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has made a decent start to the season by chalking up 15 wins from 25 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Montpellier Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the BMW Open in Munich, where he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

The Canadian began his campaign in Madrid with a hard fought win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. He then outfoxed Jakub Mensik and Casper Ruud en route to the qaurterfinals, where he received a walkover win over Jannik Sinner. The top seed Sinner was forced to withdraw from their bout due to a muscle injury.

Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Lehecka leads the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime 1-0. He defeated the Canadian at the 2023 Australian Open in four sets.

Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jiri Lehecka Felix Auger-Aliassime

Odds will be updated when available.

Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Lehecka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

A close encounter is on the cards between Jiri Lehecka and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal of the Madrid Open. Both players will be determined to enter the finals of the Masters 1000 event.

Lehecka has been constantly improving his game in the last couple of years. Despite Medvedev's injury in the previous match, he began on the front foot and cliched the opening set. The Czech is known for his steady all-around game, potent serve and great anticipation on the court.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, is starting to find his form in the last few weeks. After a series of mediocre results on tour, he reached the quarterfinals in Munich, and is now two wins away from clinching the title in Madrid. The 23-year-old has a decent all-around game and possesses the ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, Auger-Aliassime should be able to pass this test and enter his first final of the season in Madrid.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.