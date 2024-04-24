Madrid Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen

Date: April 24, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen preview

Osaka at the Japan v Kazakhstan - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Day 1

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will take on Greet Minnen in the first round of the Madrid Open 2024.

Osaka has made a modest start to the season by garnering eight wins from 15 matches and a quarterfinal appearance in the Qatar Open. She also reached the third round in the Indian Wells and the Miami Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

The Japanese player will enter Madrid on the back of a first-round exit in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. Despite a spirited effort against Martina Trevisan, she fell to the Italian in one hour and 32 minutes, 6-4, 6-2. Osaka will be hoping to make a significant impact on her fifth appearance in the Madrid Open.

Greet Minnen at the 2023 US Open - Day 2

Greet Minnen, meanwhile, has struggled to find her rhythm on the women's tour this year. She's chalked up two wins from 10 matches so far, including a third-round appearance in Miami and a second-round finish in Doha at the Qatar Open 2024.

The Belgian will enter the main draw in the Madrid Open via the lucky loser system. She began her campaign in the pre-tournament qualifiers with a solid win against Darja Semenistaja but came up shy against Emiliana Arango in the second round. The Colombian defeated her in a close three-set match.

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen head-to-head

The head-to-head between Osaka and Minnen is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -350 -1.5(-125) Over 20.5 (-125) Greet Minnen +240 +1.5(-110) Under 20.5 (-110)

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen prediction

An exciting encounter is on the cards between Naomi Osaka and Greet Minnen in the first round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be determined to begin their campaign with a win.

Osaka returned to the women's tour after her maternity break this year. She has shown glimpses of her potent form and will be hoping to improve further in the clay court swing. The four-time Grand Slam champion is known for her exceptional all-around game and heavy hitting from the baseline.

Minnen, on the contrary, will be keen to rediscover her form after a dismal start to the season. She has been putting in the hard yards despite a rough patch on tour. The Belgian has a versatile all-around game but needs to re-think her strategy against top-quality players at the highest level.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and makes a strong start will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering Osaka's record on clay and recent results on tour, she should be able to pass this test and advance to the second round.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

