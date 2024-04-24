Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: April 25, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Osaka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Osaka returned to the women's tour this year after her maternity leave. She's amassed eight wins from 15 matches so far, including a quarterfinal appearance at the 2024 Qatar Open. She also reached the third round in Miami, where she lost to Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

The Japanese player entered the Madrid Open on the back of an ordinary first round exit at the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. She instantly made amends and secured a solid win against Greet Minnen in the opening round. Osaka outclassed the Belgian in one hour and 27 minutes, 6-4, 6-1.

Samsonova Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 4

Liudmila Samsonova, meanwhile, has made a mediocre start to the season by chalking up four wins from 13 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lost to Marketa Vonrousova in straight sets.

The Russian will enter Madrid on the back of a first round exit at the Stuttgart Open. Despite a good performance against Anastasia Potapova, she fell to the youngster in three-sets, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6. Samsonova will be keen to make a significant impact in her third appearance at the Madrid Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Osaka leads the head-to-head against Samsonova 1-0. She defeated the Russian most recently at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka Liudmila Samsonova

Odds will be updated when available.

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Naomi Osaka and Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be determined to continue their run in the WTA 1000 event.

Osaka put up a strong performance against Greet Minnen in the first round. She has a decent record on clay and will be looking to prepare well ahead of the 2024 French Open. The Japanese player is known for her high tactical acumen and persistent all-around game on the court.

Samsonova, on the contrary, is no stranger to competing on the big stage against top quality players. She will be hoping to turn things around in Madrid after a slow start on clay this month. The Russian is known for her accurate groundstrokes off both wings and her versatile all-around game.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering her results at the highest level and consistency on the women's tour, Osaka is most likely to book a ticket to the third round.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback