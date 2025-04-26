  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Madrid Open 2024
  • Madrid Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Madrid Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 26, 2025 11:34 GMT
Alexander Zverev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Source: Getty)
Alexander Zverev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Source: Getty)

Fixture: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (28)

Ad

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will play No. 28 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the Madrid Open. Zverev easily saw off the challenge of Roberto Batista Agut 6-2, 6-2 in the second round, while Davidovich Fokina had a similarly straightforward victory over Nuno Borges.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Zverev's season was stalling before last week's BMW Open. After losing to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in Melbourne, the German had only managed quarterfinals in Rio and Argentina this year. His 6-2, 6-4 defeat of American Ben Shelton in the Munich final signaled a welcome return to some kind of form.

Zverev now has nine clay-court ATP titles under his belt. He reached last year's French Open final on the surface before Carlos Alcaraz outlasted him over five hotly contested sets.

Ad

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the World No. 30, is yet to win an ATP title on the tour. He has had a good start to the year, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he beat Jakub Mensik. He also made it to the finals in Delray Beach and the Mexican Open, and was beaten by Alcaraz in the semifinal in Monte Carlo.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Davidovich Fokina have met five times on the ATP Tour. Zverev leads the head-to-head 4-1. They played on clay in the quarterfinal at Roland Garros in 2021, with Zverev winning comfortably 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Ad

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

PlayersMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Alexander Zverev-245-5.5 (+300)Over 22.5 (-245)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina+190+5.5 (-455)Under 22.5 (-122)
Ad

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev was the champion in Madrid in 2018 and 2021, and says the tournament is one of his favorites. Jannik Sinner returns from his ban next month, and Zverev is keen to close the gap to the World No. 1 spot. His confidence will be high after his win in Munich.

Ad

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has struggled in Madrid since his first appearance in 2021 and has never been beyond the third round. He reached the quarterfinal at Roland Garros in 2021, where he was beaten by Zverev, and also made it to the last eight in Barcelona last week, before losing to Karen Khachanov.

25-year-old Davidovich Fokina can play on the dirt, but Alexander Zverev has a much better resume on the surface and is in impressive form. Look for the Spaniard to make life difficult for Zverev, but the German will prevail.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in three sets.

About the author
Geoff Poundes

Geoff Poundes

Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.

Author of The Religion of Birds.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications