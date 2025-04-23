Madrid Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Fixture: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

BMW Open 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev meets veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Madrid Open. Bautista Agut struggled through the first round with a three-set 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar.

After losing to Sinner in the Australian Open final, Zverev had only managed quarterfinals in Rio and Argentina before leading into the BMW Open.

However, the German righted the ship last week, winning the BMW Open with a straightforward 6-2, 6-4 defeat of American Ben Shelton in the final. Zverev now has nine clay-court ATP titles to his name, and reached last year's French Open final on the dirt before succumbing to Carlos Alcaraz over five hotly-contested sets.

37-year-old Bautista Agut is having a poor season thus far, with a 4-10 win/loss record. Three of those victories have been on clay-courts, the Spaniard's favorite surface. He was a semifinalist in Madrid in 2014, losing to Rafael Nadal.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Roberto Bautista Agut have played seven times on the ATP tour. Agut won their first two matches in 2013 and 2015, but Zverev has won each of their five matches since. Their most relevant meeting was Zverev's comfortable 6-4, 6-4 victory on the clay of Monte Carlo in 2023 in the Round of 32.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -715 -6.5 (+270) Over 20.5 (+104) Roberto Bautista Agut +510 +6.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-132)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev won the Madrid Open in 2018 and 2021, and has described the tournament as one of his favorites on the Tour. Sinner returns to competition next month, and Zverev is keen to compile ranking points to close the gap to the World No. 1 spot. Zverev will be full of confidence after his heroics in Munich.

Bautista Agut is a veteran on the Tour and is in his 20th year as a professional. A Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, Bautista Agut is in the final stages of a solid career that has seen him pocket 12 ATP Tour titles. However, on current form, Zverev should comfortably progress to the next round.

Pick:

Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

