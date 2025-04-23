Madrid Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Amanda Anisimova vs Peyton Stearns

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Amanda Anisimova vs Peyton Stearns preview

Amanda Anisimova of the United States serves to Emma Navarro of the United States during the Credit One Charleston Open. Source: Getty

15th seed Amanda Anisimova will face her compatriot Peyton Stearns in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025 on Thursday, April 24. It will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Anisimova will be playing her first match since the Charleston Open, where she retired in the semifinal against Sofia Kenin due to a hip injury. She had beaten the fourth seed, Emma Navarro, in the quarterfinal in Charleston.

Anisimova has a 14-6 win-loss record this season. She won the first WTA 1000 title of the year at the Qatar Open in February. She had started the season as World No. 36, but now she is No. 16 in the WTA Rankings.

23-year-old Peyton Stearns defeated Australia's Kimberly Birrell in the first round 5- 7, 6-3, 6-4. She is playing her second tournament on a clay court this season. She also played in Charleston earlier this month and received a bye in the first round, before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic 1-6, 4-6.

Peyton Stearns of the United States celebrates scoring a point against Qinwen Zheng of China in their second-round match during day four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Source: Getty

World No. 44 Stearns has a 9-10 win-loss record in 2025, and she has not reached the quarterfinals of any event this season yet. Her best win of the season was against Zheng Qinwen at the Dubai Open.

Amanda Anisimova vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

Amanda Anisimova and Peyton Stearns have never met before.

Amanda Anisimova vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova TBD TBD TBD Peyton Stearns TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Amanda Anisimova vs Peyton Stearns prediction

23-year-old Amanda Anisimova is making her sixth appearance in Madrid. Her best result at the event came in 2022, when she reached the quarterfinal and lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Anisimova defeated Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 Madrid Open. Her maiden WTA title was also on clay in Colombia, and she has four Top 10 wins on the surface.

Peyton Stearns lost in the first round of the Madrid Open on her debut at the event last year, which means she has already achieved her best result in Madrid now. She has never beaten a top 10 player on clay or any other surface.

Stearns won her maiden WTA title in Morocco last year on clay and defeated Daria Kasatkina to reach the third round of the 2024 French Open. However, Anisimova would be the favorite to win this match as she is in much better form this season and played better on clay.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova wins in straight sets.

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More