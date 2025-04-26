Madrid Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli preview

World No. 32 Nakashima hits a backhand at Madrid Open | Image Source: Getty

31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Sunday (April 27).

Nakashima has enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour this year, reaching the semifinals in Acapulco and recording back-to-back Round-of-16 results in Indian Wells and Miami. While the American followed up on his impressive post-Australian Open hardcourt season with a semifinal run in Houston, he subsequently lost in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, respectively.

Having received a first-round bye in Madrid, the World No. 32 started his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win against Austria's Sebastian Ofner to reach the third round of the 1000-level event. Cobolli, meanwhile, recently endured an eight-match losing streak in tour-level matches before winning his maiden ATP singles title in Bucharest.

The World No. 36 Italian subsequently suffered early exits at Monte Carlo and Munich but has since steadied the ship at the Madrid Masters. The 22-year-old defeated Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 7-6(4), 7-5 in the first round. He then received a safe passage into the third round on Friday (April 25) after Barcelona Open champion Holger Rune retired after dropping the first set 2-6 to him.

Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

Nakashima and Cobolli have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Brandon Nakashima +140 -1.5 (+290) Over 22.5 (-102) Flavio Cobolli -185 +1.5 (-500) Under 22.5 (-145)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Flavio Cobolli hits a backhand slice | Image Source: Getty

Although Nakashima is not exactly a claycourt specialist, his stable baseline game is well-suited to the medium-paced surface at Caja Magica. The 23-year-old also possesses one of the best backhand on the ATP Tour, which allows him to hit deep groundstrokes and keep his opponents at bay.

Cobolli is much more aggressive than the American, with his forehand being the biggest weapon in his arsenal. The Italian is likely to dominate his higher-ranked opponent during cross-court rallies, as the latter has an underwhelming forehand.

Pick: Cobolli to win in straight sets.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More