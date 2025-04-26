Madrid Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli
Date: April 27, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV
Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli preview
31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Sunday (April 27).
Nakashima has enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour this year, reaching the semifinals in Acapulco and recording back-to-back Round-of-16 results in Indian Wells and Miami. While the American followed up on his impressive post-Australian Open hardcourt season with a semifinal run in Houston, he subsequently lost in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, respectively.
Having received a first-round bye in Madrid, the World No. 32 started his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win against Austria's Sebastian Ofner to reach the third round of the 1000-level event. Cobolli, meanwhile, recently endured an eight-match losing streak in tour-level matches before winning his maiden ATP singles title in Bucharest.
The World No. 36 Italian subsequently suffered early exits at Monte Carlo and Munich but has since steadied the ship at the Madrid Masters. The 22-year-old defeated Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 7-6(4), 7-5 in the first round. He then received a safe passage into the third round on Friday (April 25) after Barcelona Open champion Holger Rune retired after dropping the first set 2-6 to him.
Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head
Nakashima and Cobolli have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Brandon Nakashima vs Flavio Cobolli prediction
Although Nakashima is not exactly a claycourt specialist, his stable baseline game is well-suited to the medium-paced surface at Caja Magica. The 23-year-old also possesses one of the best backhand on the ATP Tour, which allows him to hit deep groundstrokes and keep his opponents at bay.
Cobolli is much more aggressive than the American, with his forehand being the biggest weapon in his arsenal. The Italian is likely to dominate his higher-ranked opponent during cross-court rallies, as the latter has an underwhelming forehand.
Pick: Cobolli to win in straight sets.