Madrid Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderkench

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majiga, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

Fourteenth seed Casper Ruud is all set to begin his campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open with a second-round clash against France's Arthur Rinderknech.

Trending

Ruud has won 15 of the 21 matches he has played so far in 2025, with the Norwegian's best performance coming at the Dallas Open, where he reached the final, losing 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Denis Shapovalov.

Ruud has not fared well at the big events in 2025, as he lost against Jakub Mensik in the second round of the Australian Open and had a 2-2 record during the Sunshine Double. Ruud could not replicate his successive final runs in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona last year, as he lost 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Alexei Popyrin in the third round in Monte-Carlo this year. He then lost 4-6,2-6 against Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open's quarterfinal. At the Madrid Open, his seeding helped him secure a bye in the opening round.

Arthur Rinderknech, on the other hand, has been in woeful form in 2025 as the Frenchman has only two wins on the Tour. He started off the season with three successive losses before winning his first match 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-1 against Harold Mayot in Montpellier. His second win of the season was a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Dmitry Popko in the first round of the Delray Beach Open.

Following that, Rinderknech lost his subsequent five matches, including a disappointing start to the clay season where he was eliminated in the qualifying rounds in Monte-Carlo and suffered a first-round exit in Barcelona. However, the Frenchman snapped the losing streak and began his campaign in Madrid with a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over Roman Safiullin in the first round.

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

Ruud has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Rinderknech. The Norwegian won their last encounter 6-4, 6-3 at the 2025 Mexican Open.

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -700 TBD TBD Arthur Rinderknech +450 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Ruud has won both of his clay-court encounters against Rinderknech. The first was a 6-3, 7-6(7) victory at the 2021 Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, followed by a 6-4, 6-0 win at the 2023 Italian Open. Ruud has an excellent record on the clay, having won 73 percent of his career matches on the surface, including eleven titles.

Meanwhile, Rinderknech has yet to reach a clay-court final in his career. The Frenchman has one final appearance on the Tour, but that came on the hard courts in Adelaide in 2022, where he lost 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Ruud is the overwhelming favorite to win the upcoming match due to his superior head-to-head against the Frenchman and his overall track record on clay.

Pick- Ruud to win in straight sets

