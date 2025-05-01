Madrid Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Casper Ruud (14) vs Francisco Cerundolo (20)

Date: May 2, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Mutua Madrid Open Day Ten

Casper Ruud plays Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal of the Madrid Open. Norwegian Ruud is searching for his first tournament win of 2025 after a straightforward quarterfinal victory over Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 7-5. He also defeated World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the Round of 16. Ruud now plays the 30th semifinal on clay of his career, by far his most productive surface.

World No. 21 Cerundolo has a clay court title under his belt, when he defeated Ruud en route to the final of Bastad in 2022. He's also played well at Roland Garros, reaching the fourth round in 2023 and 2024. The Argentine beat World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 and ended the challenge of emerging star Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinal, 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo have played eight times on the ATP tour. Cerundolo holds a 5-3 lead. The Argentine has won their last two encounters, including a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 success in Miami in March. However, the head-to-head stands at 2-2 on clay.

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud TBC TBC TBC Francisco Cerundolo TBC TBC TBC

(All odds sourced from BetMGM will be added when available)

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

Casper Ruud's clay-court credentials are well-established. The 26-year-old is a two-time French Open finalist and is yet to drop a set in Madrid. He also reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona, losing out to Holger Rune. Despite that, Ruud has shown he's in top form in Madrid.

Cerundolo had an impressive run in Munich before American Ben Shelton beat him in the semifinal. This will be only the Argentine's second Masters 1000 semi-final, and he'll take some confidence into the match given his head-to-head record against Ruud.

Ruud will have some difficulty with Cerundolo's power, but his superior forehand might make the difference. He will probably need all three sets to prevail, but Casper Ruud should progress to the final.

Pick: Casper Ruud in straight sets.

