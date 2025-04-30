Madrid Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (2) Iga Swiatek
Date: May 1, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Manolo Santana, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay (outdoor)
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek preview
The Madrid Open is set for a blockbuster semifinal. World No. 4, Coco Gauff, will lock horns with the defending champion Iga Swiatek in the last four. It will be a mouthwatering clash for viewers at the Caja Magica.
The American marched into the last four after a dominant performance in the quarterfinal against the Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva. Gauff banked on her first serve to shake off Andreeva’s defence and blew her away in straight sets. She has looked quite comfortable till now on the clay, dropping just one set in four matches. Belinda Bencic, Ann Li and Dayana Yastremska are the players Gauff defeated in the previous rounds.
On the other hand, Iga Swiatek, has had difficult matches leading up to the last four but has managed to overcome all the threats that came her way. The Pole secured a win over her 2025 Australian Open conqueror, Madison Keys, in the quarterfinals. Keys bagelled Swiatek in the first set, but Swiatek used all her clay court experience and bounced back in the next two, winning 6-3, 6-2. The opponents Swiatek faced before the quarterfinals were Diana Shnaider, Linda Noskova and Alexandra Eala.
Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head
Swiatek has had the wood over Gauff till now. The head-to-head record stands at 11-3, but in the last three meetings, Gauff has won two of them. The last meeting was at this year’s United Cup, where the American beat the former World No. 1 in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek odds
(Odds to be updated when available.)
Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek prediction
Coco Gauff first caught the world scene at the 2022 French Open, where she was the losing finalist to Iga Swiatek. This shows her capability to play on the clay, and she has been a much-improved player since then. Gauff’s athleticism will be crucial to counter Swiatek’s ability to open up the court with her heavy topspin.
Swiatek’s dominance on clay is unmatched. She has a total of 10 WTA tour titles on clay, which includes four French Open titles. Her natural heavy topspin works in her favour on the clay, which she uses to the best effect. She has a staggering win percentage of 88% on the red dirt, which is the highest among all the active WTA players.
Even though Gauff is comfortable on the surface and is a much-improved player but considering Swiatek’s clay court supremacy, she has the edge over the American entering into this encounter.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.