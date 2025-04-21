Madrid Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

The 2025 edition of the Madrid Open has kicked off as the qualifying event on both men's and women's sides began earlier this week. The first claycourt 1000-level event for the WTA pros, and the second for their ATP peers, promises to be a cracker despite men's World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's absence.

Ad

Andrey Rublev and Iga Swiatek will be defending their respective crowns at Caja Magica this fortnight. The Russian and the Pole secured the 2024 singles titles in similar fashion as they went to three sets in the final. For what it's worth, both players have been underwhelming this season and are in dire need of a reversal of fortune in Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is chasing his third Madrid Open trophy, having previously tasted title victory at the 1000-level event in 2022-23. The Spaniard is joined by Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev as the only male players to have triumphed at the tournament on multiple occasions.

Ad

Trending

Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to make amends for her final loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Madrid this week. The Belarusian has won two titles at Caja Magica and is the top seed in the women's singles draw. Provided both her and Swiatek make it to the final, fans will be treated to a rematch of their 2024 final, which the latter won in a three-setter that lasted three hours and 11 minutes to secure her maiden title at the tournament.

Ad

On that note, let us take a look at how the tennis fan contingent across the world can catch the men's and women's action at this year's Madrid Open:

ATP channel and live streaming details for Madrid Open 2025

Here are the channels and websites that will broadcast the men's singles and doubles competition at the 2025 Madrid Open:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

Ad

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom

Sony LIV - India

Sky Italia - Italy

Eurosport France - France

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Switzerland

SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

For more details, check the TV Schedule for the ATP Tour on its official website.

WTA channel and live streaming details for Madrid Open 2025

Here's a list of channels and websites that will broadcast the women's singles and doubles competition at the 2025 Madrid Open

Ad

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA, Spain

TSN, DAZN - Canada

Sky Sports - Australia, United Kingdom

SonyLIV/TC Plus - India

Sky Italia, Supertennis - Italy

beIN Sports - France

Sky Sports - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Switzerland

SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

For more details, check the TV Schedule for the WTA Tour on its official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis