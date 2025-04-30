Madrid Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs (14) Casper Ruud

Date: May 1, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud preview

Casper Ruud celebrates after reaching the Madrid Open QFs | Image Source: Getty

Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev will face 2021 semifinalist and 12th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open on Thursday (May 1).

Medvedev had struggled with consistent results in the first three months of the year, dropping seven of his 19 matches and struggling with a back injury at the Miami Open, where he exited in the second round to Spain's Jaume Munar in straight sets. The Russian has since made amends during the European claycourt swing.

The former World No. 1 made it to the Round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters and has now gone one better in Madrid, matching his career-best result of reaching the quarterfinals at the 1000-level event. Notably, he has played only two matches and dropped one set en route to the last eight at Caja Magica.

Ruud, meanwhile, had also endured a tough start to his 2025 season as he lost six of his 21 tour-level outings before arriving in Madrid. Having dropped outside the top 10 ATP rankings for the first time since 2021, the 26-year-old has been on a mission this fortnight to get back to the highest echelon of men's tennis.

The World No. 15 hasn't dropped a single set in his three matches thus far, beating the likes of Sebastian Korda and Taylor Fritz en route to the last eight. He will be eager to emulate his semifinal run from the 2021 edition of the Madrid Open this week.

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Medvedev leads Ruud by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Russian has yet to drop a single set against the Norwegian in their rivalry, they have never met on clay, which is the latter's favorite surface.

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Casper Ruud

-170 -1.5 (+135) Over 22.5 (-135) Daniil Medvedev +140 +1.5 (-200) Under 22.5 (-105)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud prediction

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Medvedev's flat style of play relies more on shot placement than depth, which undermines his chances of doing well on clay. That said, the 29-year-old has given a good account of himself from the baseline in Madrid. He also showed impressive mental strength in his Round-of-16 match against Brandon Nakashima, overcoming a set deficit to eventually win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Ruud's playing style, meanwhile, is the polar opposite of that of his higher-ranked opponent. The Norwegian specializes in hitting high topspin balls, especially from his forehand, to grind his opponents out. While the former World No. 2's groundstrokes have lost a little bit of potency this year, his rally tolerance will put pressure on Medvedev to consistently hit high-margin shots.

The keys to winning for both players will be to dominate in cross-court rallies and open up the lines for an approach shot or a winner. Since the Russian has enjoyed less match practice in Madrid this fortnight, his younger opponent is the slight favorite to take their blockbuster quarterfinal match.

Pick: Ruud to win in three sets.

