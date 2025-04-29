Madrid Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (17) Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima
Date: April 30, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima preview
17th-seeded Elina Svitolina will face surprise package Moyuka Uchijima for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open on Wednesday (April 30).
Svitolina had initially cast doubts on her big title-winning prospects last September, after a chronic foot injury forced her to pull the curtain on her 2024 WTA Tour season. She subsequently underwent surgery on her right foot last year, following which she has been playing with renewed determination.
The former World No. 3 recorded last-eight appearances in Melbourne and Indian Wells, where she lost to eventual champions Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, respectively. The 30-year-old followed up on the above results by triumphing at the Open de Rouen two weeks ago, helping her arrive in Madrid in red-hot form.
Having received a first-round bye, the Ukrainian hasn't dropped a single set in her defeats of Sonay Kartal, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari en route to the Round of 16. Her next opponent will be Uchijima, who has had quite the giant-killing run at Caja Magica over the last fortnight.
After getting through a tough first-round match, the World No. 56 sprang back-to-back upsets over third-seeded Jessica Pegula, 2022 champion Ons Jabeur, and 21st-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career.
Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head
Svitolina leads Uchijima 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Ukrainian defeated the Japanese 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of last year's Paris Olympics.
Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction
Svitolina reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open for the first time in her career this fortnight. The Ukrainian has shown impressive consistency and motivation during her campaign at the 1000-level event thus far. She has hit deep, heavy groundstrokes, allowing her to push her opponents behind the baseline.
Uchijima, meanwhile, has also outhit her much more experienced opponents at Caja Magica. The medium-paced claycourts in Madrid suit her style of play, where she depends on her timing and ball control to get the initiative during rallies. That said, the 23-year-old's forehand is likely to be exploited by Svitolina during their fourth-round match, as it tends to land shots during crucial points.
Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.