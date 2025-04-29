Madrid Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (17) Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Elina Svitolina celebrates after reaching Madrid Open QFs | Image Source: Getty

17th-seeded Elina Svitolina will face surprise package Moyuka Uchijima for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open on Wednesday (April 30).

Ad

Trending

Svitolina had initially cast doubts on her big title-winning prospects last September, after a chronic foot injury forced her to pull the curtain on her 2024 WTA Tour season. She subsequently underwent surgery on her right foot last year, following which she has been playing with renewed determination.

The former World No. 3 recorded last-eight appearances in Melbourne and Indian Wells, where she lost to eventual champions Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, respectively. The 30-year-old followed up on the above results by triumphing at the Open de Rouen two weeks ago, helping her arrive in Madrid in red-hot form.

Ad

Having received a first-round bye, the Ukrainian hasn't dropped a single set in her defeats of Sonay Kartal, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari en route to the Round of 16. Her next opponent will be Uchijima, who has had quite the giant-killing run at Caja Magica over the last fortnight.

After getting through a tough first-round match, the World No. 56 sprang back-to-back upsets over third-seeded Jessica Pegula, 2022 champion Ons Jabeur, and 21st-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career.

Ad

Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

Svitolina leads Uchijima 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Ukrainian defeated the Japanese 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of last year's Paris Olympics.

Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Elina Svitolina Moyuka Uchijima

Ad

(Odds will be added once available)

Elina Svitolina vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

Moyuka Uchijima has reached the Madrid Open QFs against all odds | Image Source: Getty

Svitolina reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open for the first time in her career this fortnight. The Ukrainian has shown impressive consistency and motivation during her campaign at the 1000-level event thus far. She has hit deep, heavy groundstrokes, allowing her to push her opponents behind the baseline.

Ad

Uchijima, meanwhile, has also outhit her much more experienced opponents at Caja Magica. The medium-paced claycourts in Madrid suit her style of play, where she depends on her timing and ball control to get the initiative during rallies. That said, the 23-year-old's forehand is likely to be exploited by Svitolina during their fourth-round match, as it tends to land shots during crucial points.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More