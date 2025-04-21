Madrid Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Suzan Lamens preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Suzan Lamens

Date: April 23, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Suzan Lamens preview

Raducanu hits a forehand against Jessica Pegula of the United States in the quarter finals of the women's singles at the Miami Open. Source: Getty

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face World No. 73 Suzan Lamens in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025 on Wednesday, April 23. The winner of this match will face Marta Kostyuk next.

Trending

22-year-old Raducanu will be playing her first clay court match this season. Her last match on the surface was at the Madrid Open last year. Raducanu has a 7-7 win-loss record this season.

The World No. 49 reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open last month, which was her career's first quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 1000 event. She defeated Amanda Anisimova and Emma Navarro, before losing to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

25-year-old Lamens has a 15-10 win-loss record this season, but that also includes the qualifying round matches. She reached the semifinals of the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole in France last week.

Lamens during the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier match between Great Britain and Netherlands Source: Getty

Lamens also won some crucial matches for Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup against Germany and Great Britain on clay this month. Ranking wise, her best win of the season came last week against Linda Noskova in Rouen.

Emma Raducanu vs Suzan Lamens head-to-head

Raducanu and Lamens have never met before.

Emma Raducanu vs Suzan Lamens odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu TBD TBD TBD Suzan Lamens TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Emma Raducanu vs Suzan Lamens prediction

Emma Raducanu has a 2-2 win-loss record in Madrid. She reached the third round of the event in 2023, when she defeated Marta Kostyuk in the second round and then lost to another Ukrainian Anhelina Kainina in the third round.

Clay is not her favorite surface so Raducanu might need some time to adjust on the surface. She has never gone beyond the quarterfinals stage of any tournament on clay court. She reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 and 2024 Stuttgart Open and lost to Iga Swiatek on both occasions.

Suzan Lamens is making her main draw debut at the Madrid Open, but she will be hoping to continue her good form on the clay. She has a 5-1 win-loss record on the surface this season.

Lamens won a WTA Challenger title, Oeiras Ladies Open on clay last season and she also earned her only top 10 win against Jelena Ostapenko on clay in 2024 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Dutch player could have the advantage since she has been doing great on clay, whereas Raducanu will be playing on the surface for the first time in a while.

Pick: Suzan Lamens to win in three sets

