Madrid Open 2025 Final: Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs (14) Casper Ruud

Date: May 4, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Final

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud preview

In Picture: Jack Draper (Getty)

The men's singles final at the 2025 Madrid Open will be contested between fifth-seeded Jack Draper and 14th-seeded Casper Ruud. For Draper, this will be his second Masters 1000 final in 2025, having clinched the title in Indian Wells with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Holger Rune. He also reached the final at the Qatar Open earlier this year, losing against Andrey Rublev.

In Madrid, Draper received a bye in the opening round and began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round, followed by a win via retirement against Matteo Berrettini in the next round. The fifth seed dismantled 11th-seeded Tommy Paul in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 6-2 and then winning 6-0, 6-4 against Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals. The Brit won 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Lorenzo Musetti in the last four to reach his third final of the season.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has won 20 of the 26 matches he has played in 2025, reaching another final in Dallas, losing 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Denis Shapovalov. The claycourt season began on an underwhelming note for Ruud as he lost against Alexei Popyrin in their round in Monte-Carlo before losing to Holger Rune in the quarterfinals in Barcelona.

Ruud received a bye in the opening round in Madrid and began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Arthur Rinderknech in the second round, following it up with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sebastian Korda in the third. The Norwegian kept up his momentum as he secured an impressive 7-5, 6-4 win over third-seeded Taylor Fritz in the fourth round and then won 6-3, 7-5 against ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Ruud won 6-4, 7-5 against Francisco Cerundolo to reach his second final in 2025.

Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper -210 -1.5 (+110) Over 22.5 (-118) Casper Ruud +175 +1.5 (-160) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud prediction

Draper has made huge strides while playing on the clay, as faster courts in Madrid are helping him to put his powerful serve more in play compared to other claycourts. In the semifinal against Musetti, the Brit won 71 percent of the total service points, including 78 percent of the first serve points.

Ruud, meanwhile, won 63 percent of the first service points in his semifinals against Cerundolo and 43 percent of the second service points. However, it was Ruud's performance on the pressure points that stood out in the match, as the Norwegian saved 15 of the 18 break points he faced in the match.

For Ruud to win the final, he needs to find a way to get past Draper's first serve and also be wary of his service games, as it will be difficult to save multiple break points against Draper's groundstrokes, especially his forehand. The Brit is the favorite to win the title as he is the in-form player, and there are reports that Ruud is playing with an injury.

Pick- Draper to win in three sets

