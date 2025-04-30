Madrid Open 2025: Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (20) Francisco Cerundolo vs (22) Jakub Mensik
Date: May 1, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik preview
20th seed Francisco Cerundolo will face teen star Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open 2025.
Cerundolo commenced his campaign in Madrid with comfortable wins over Harold Mayot and Francisco Comesana. He was up against top seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. He previously beat the German in three sets at the Argentina Open earlier this year.
While Cerundolo had to stage a comeback in their previous match, it was a routine affair on this occasion. A break of serve in each set did the job for him as scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over Zverev to book his spot in the Madrid Open quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
Mensik beat a pair of American, Ethan Quinn and 12th seed Ben Shelton, in straight sets to reach the fourth round, where Alexander Bublik awaited him. The teenager outplayed his opponent from start to finish, scoring an easy 6-3, 6-2 win to make the last eight here for the first time.
Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head
Cerundolo leads Mensik 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the China Open 2024 in straight sets.
Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik prediction
Cerundolo played a rather solid match against Zverev in the previous round. He didn't drop his serve even once, won 81 percent of his first serve points and struck 17 winners against 27 unforced errors. Mensik played a pretty great match himself against Bublik in the fourth round.
He didn't lose his serve even once and won 77 percent of points on the back of his first serve. He hit 19 winners compared to 10 unforced errors. He also extended his winning streak at the Masters 1000 level to eight matches, starting with his triumph at the Miami Open. He skipped the Monte-Carlo Masters in between.
Mensik has a 9-5 career record on clay, including his recent wins in Madrid. Cerundolo, on the other hand, has a 74-46 record on the dirt, including a couple of titles. The Argentine's superior record on clay makes him the favorite.
Despite his success on clay, Cerundolo will be cautious of Mensik. He already got burned by another teen sensation earlier this year, coming up short against Joao Fonseca in the final of the Argentina Open. Both are in good form at the moment, though the cards are stacked in the Argentine's favor based on his past success on clay.
Pick: Francisco Cerundolo to win in straight sets.