Madrid Open 2025: Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (20) Francisco Cerundolo vs (22) Jakub Mensik

Date: May 1, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik preview

Francisco Cerundolo at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

20th seed Francisco Cerundolo will face teen star Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Cerundolo commenced his campaign in Madrid with comfortable wins over Harold Mayot and Francisco Comesana. He was up against top seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. He previously beat the German in three sets at the Argentina Open earlier this year.

While Cerundolo had to stage a comeback in their previous match, it was a routine affair on this occasion. A break of serve in each set did the job for him as scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over Zverev to book his spot in the Madrid Open quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Ad

Mensik beat a pair of American, Ethan Quinn and 12th seed Ben Shelton, in straight sets to reach the fourth round, where Alexander Bublik awaited him. The teenager outplayed his opponent from start to finish, scoring an easy 6-3, 6-2 win to make the last eight here for the first time.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

Cerundolo leads Mensik 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the China Open 2024 in straight sets.

Ad

Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Francisco Cerundolo -150 +1.5 (-425) Over 23.5 (-110) Jakub Mensik +120 -1.5 (+250) Under 23.5 (-125)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Francisco Cerundolo vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jakub Mensik at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Cerundolo played a rather solid match against Zverev in the previous round. He didn't drop his serve even once, won 81 percent of his first serve points and struck 17 winners against 27 unforced errors. Mensik played a pretty great match himself against Bublik in the fourth round.

Ad

He didn't lose his serve even once and won 77 percent of points on the back of his first serve. He hit 19 winners compared to 10 unforced errors. He also extended his winning streak at the Masters 1000 level to eight matches, starting with his triumph at the Miami Open. He skipped the Monte-Carlo Masters in between.

Mensik has a 9-5 career record on clay, including his recent wins in Madrid. Cerundolo, on the other hand, has a 74-46 record on the dirt, including a couple of titles. The Argentine's superior record on clay makes him the favorite.

Ad

Despite his success on clay, Cerundolo will be cautious of Mensik. He already got burned by another teen sensation earlier this year, coming up short against Joao Fonseca in the final of the Argentina Open. Both are in good form at the moment, though the cards are stacked in the Argentine's favor based on his past success on clay.

Pick: Francisco Cerundolo to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More