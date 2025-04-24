Madrid Open 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (15) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Dimitrov plays a backhand in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Fifteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Trending

Dimitrov is a tough contender on the men's tour. He's made a solid start to the season by amassing 12 wins from 19 matches, including semifinal runs in the Brisbane International and the Miami Open. Despite a valiant effort against Novak Djokovic, the Serb defeated him in Miami 6-2, 6-3.

The Bulgarian will enter Madrid after a quarterfinal run in Monte-Carlo. He outfoxed Valentin Vacherot and Alejandro Tabilo en route to the last eight but couldn't make his mark against Alex De Mianur. The Australian completely outclassed him in 44 minutes, with a double bagel victory.

Ad

Jarry plays a backhand in Munich - Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jarry has made a slow start to the season. He's garnered four wins from 12 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Brisbane International. He also reached the second round of the Rio Open but lost to Francisco Comesana in three sets.

Ad

The Chilean entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Munich. He started his campaign with a much-needed win against Daniel Altmaier in the opening bout. Jarry defeated the German in one hour and 16 minutes, 6-3, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 2-2. Dimitrov won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov Nicolas Jarry

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Dimitrov in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five - Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov ran out of gas during his quarterfinal loss in Monte-Carlo. The Bulgarian is making his 12th appearance in the Madrid Open but has never made a significant impact at the event. He will be hoping to build momentum in the initial few rounds and make a deep run this year.

Ad

Jarry, on the other hand, has yet to find his rhythm this season. He reached the final in Argentina and Rome last year, but looks out of touch at the moment. The Chilean has a potent all-around game but will need to step up with the right attitude against Dimitrov.

The Madrid crowd can expect an engrossing contest in the second round. Dimtirov will be a slight favorite to enter this bout due to his consistent results this season. Jarry has the pedigree to cause an upset and is known for his skill set on clay, but might come up short against the Bulgarian in the second round.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More