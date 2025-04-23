Madrid Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Hailey Baptiste vs (19) Donna Vekic

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic preview

In Picture: Hailey Baptiste (Getty)

American wildcard Hailey Baptiste is set to face 19th-seeded Donna Vekic in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Baptiste had a good start in 2025, reaching the quarterfinals at the ASB Classic, where she lost 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6 to Naomi Osaka. The American also had a decent third-round run at the Miami Open, losing to Osaka again.

Baptiste has played on clay this season already at the Charleston Open. She won the first round 6-2, 6-3 against Olivia Gadecki, but lost in the next round 4-6, 3-6 to Emma Navarro. She came into Madrid with two good wins over Rebecca Munk Mortensen and Renata Jamrichova at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. Baptiste began her campaign in Madrid with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win over Sorana Cirstea in the first round.

Donna Vekic, meanwhile, has a 5-10 win/loss record in 2025 so far, as the Croatian has failed to replicate her level from last year. She had a nice fourth-round run at the Australian Open, losing 6-7(0), 0-6 to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Three opening round exits in Doha, Dubai, and Merida followed that loss.

Vekic regained some form at Indian Wells, reaching the fourth round, losing 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 against Madison Keys. Since then, she has lost her next two matches, including her first clay event at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, losing 6-7 (2), 4-6 to Jana Fett in the first round. Being seeded, Vekic got a bye in the first round in Madrid.

Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste TBD TBD TBD Donna Vekic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic prediction

Baptiste has yet to have a meaningful run at a singles event in her WTA career. However, the American does have a WTA doubles title on clay, as she won the Charleston Open in 2021 with Caty McNally. She also has two claycourt singles titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in Italy in 2023, when she won 6-3, 6-2 against Raluca Serban.

Meanwhile, Donna Vekic only has a 49 percent win rate on clay. She has no titles on the surface as of yet, but her one final on claycourt came at the Paris Olympics last year, where she lost 2-6, 3-6 against Zheng Qinwen.

Even though Vekic is coming on the back of a three-match losing streak, she will be the favorite as she is the seeded and more seasoned player.

Pick- Vekic to win in straight sets

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More