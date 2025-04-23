Madrid Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Hailey Baptiste vs (19) Donna Vekic
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic preview
American wildcard Hailey Baptiste is set to face 19th-seeded Donna Vekic in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Baptiste had a good start in 2025, reaching the quarterfinals at the ASB Classic, where she lost 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6 to Naomi Osaka. The American also had a decent third-round run at the Miami Open, losing to Osaka again.
Baptiste has played on clay this season already at the Charleston Open. She won the first round 6-2, 6-3 against Olivia Gadecki, but lost in the next round 4-6, 3-6 to Emma Navarro. She came into Madrid with two good wins over Rebecca Munk Mortensen and Renata Jamrichova at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. Baptiste began her campaign in Madrid with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win over Sorana Cirstea in the first round.
Donna Vekic, meanwhile, has a 5-10 win/loss record in 2025 so far, as the Croatian has failed to replicate her level from last year. She had a nice fourth-round run at the Australian Open, losing 6-7(0), 0-6 to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Three opening round exits in Doha, Dubai, and Merida followed that loss.
Vekic regained some form at Indian Wells, reaching the fourth round, losing 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 against Madison Keys. Since then, she has lost her next two matches, including her first clay event at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, losing 6-7 (2), 4-6 to Jana Fett in the first round. Being seeded, Vekic got a bye in the first round in Madrid.
Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Hailey Baptiste vs Donna Vekic prediction
Baptiste has yet to have a meaningful run at a singles event in her WTA career. However, the American does have a WTA doubles title on clay, as she won the Charleston Open in 2021 with Caty McNally. She also has two claycourt singles titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in Italy in 2023, when she won 6-3, 6-2 against Raluca Serban.
Meanwhile, Donna Vekic only has a 49 percent win rate on clay. She has no titles on the surface as of yet, but her one final on claycourt came at the Paris Olympics last year, where she lost 2-6, 3-6 against Zheng Qinwen.
Even though Vekic is coming on the back of a three-match losing streak, she will be the favorite as she is the seeded and more seasoned player.
Pick- Vekic to win in straight sets