Madrid Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Holger Rune at the Barcelona Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Holger Rune will face Flavio Cobolli in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Rune wrapped up the hardcourt swing with an 11-7 record. A runner-up finish at the BNP Paribas Open was his best result during this time. His time on clay started on a disappointing note. Competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, he had to retire from his first-round match against Nuno Borges due to an injury.

Rune then arrived in Spain for the Barcelona Open. He commenced his quest for the title with a win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. He staged a comeback to beat Sebastian Baez in the second round and ousted defending champion Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

The Dane scored an easy win over Karen Khachanov in the semifinals to set up a showdown for the title against Carlos Alcaraz. Rune defeated the Spaniard 7-6 (6), 6-2 to claim his first title in two years. He received a first-round bye at the Madrid Open as one of the seeded players.

While Rune had a bye, Cobolli was up against Fabian Marozsan in the first round here. A close first set went the Italian's way when he came out on top in the tie-break. The second set was equally competitive but Cobolli broke his opponent's serve in the 12th game of the set to register a 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory.

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

Rune leads Cobolli 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's French Open in five sets.

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -250 +1.5 (-700)

Over 22.5 (-115)

Flavio Cobolli +195 -1.5 (+375)

Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Flavio Cobolli at the BMW Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The clay swing has turned out to be a fresh start for Cobolli. He arrived on the red dirt on an eight-match losing streak. He snapped his losing skid with a title-winning run in Bucharest, his very first tournament on clay this year. He then lost in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the first round of the BMW Open.

Cobolli has bounced back with a win over Marozsan to begin his campaign in Madrid. He struck 29 winners against 24 unforced errors, and won 66 percent of his first serve points.

Rune will be feeling quite confident after capturing his first title in two years. He beat some quality players to do the same. Cobolli gave him quite the scare when they crossed paths at the French Open last year. He needed five sets to fend off the Italian.

While Cobolli is a talented player, he's yet to get the better of a top 10 player. With a 0-9 career record against top 10 opposition, he will be the underdog against the in-form Rune.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

