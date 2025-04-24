Madrid Open 2025: Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn preview

Mensik in action at the BMW Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Twenty-second seed Jakub Mensik will take on Ethan Quinn in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Mensik has been a breath of fresh air this year. He's chalked up 14 wins from 21 matches, including a title-winning run in the Miami Open. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets.

The Czech national enters Madrid after a first-round exit in Munich. Despite a spirited performance against Yannick Hanfmann in the opener, the German outclassed him in three sets 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3. Mensil is making his second appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Quinn in action at the Barcelona Open 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Ethan Quinn, meanwhile, has yet to find his best potential on the main tour. He reached the second round in Dallas, Delray Beach, and Houston, his best results this season. He also reached the final of the Canberra Challenger but lost to João Fonseca in straight sets.

Quinn entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Barcelona. He started his campaign by breezing past Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4. The American won almost 70% of his first serve points and saved four break points against the Serbian.

Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is locked at 0-0.

Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn odds

Jakub Mensik vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Mensik plays a sliding forehand in Munich. - Source: Getty

Mensik struggled to follow up his Miami triumph with a win in the Munich Open. The Czech wouldn't be too worried after the slip, but will be eager to set the tone for the rest of the clay court swing. He likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and is known for his powerful groundstrokes.

On the other hand, Ethan Quinn has been brilliant in Madrid so far. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and hardly broke a sweat against Lajovic in the first round. The American has been putting in the hard yards lately and is due a strong result on tour.

The Madrid crowd can expect fireworks as two hard-hitters will take each other in the second round. Considering their recent form and record on clay, Mensik will have a slight edge in this bout, and he should be able to pass this test and begin with a win.

Pick: Jakub Mensik to win in three sets.

