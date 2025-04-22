Madrid Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jasmine Paolini (6) vs Katie Boulter

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jasmine Paolini vs Katie Boulter preview

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini clashes with British player Katie Boulter in the second round of the Madrid Open. 29-year-old Paolini is fresh from a high-quality showing on the clay of Stuttgart, where she beat fourth seed Coco Gauff en route to the semifinal. She succumbed to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 4-6, but announced her intention to make the best of the clay court season.

Trending

Katie Boulter, the World No. 40, needed three sets to get past Czech player Katerina Siniakova in the first round. Remarkably, the victory marked her first-ever clay court win in a ten-year career on the Tour. The Brit was sidelined for most of February with a foot injury and has struggled for wins since returning. At 28, she's an experienced player, but avoided playing on clay until 2024.

Boulter is in a battle with Emma Raducanu for the British No. 1 spot. Boulter has been No. 1 for two years but is facing a challenge from the resurgent Raducanu.

Jasmine Paolini vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

Jasmine Paolini and Katie Boulter have played four times on the WTA Tour, with the head-to-head currently standing at 2-2. They've never played on clay. Paolini won their last encounter in June 2024 in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne on grass, 6-1, 7-6(0).

Jasmine Paolini vs Katie Boulter odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Jasmine Paolini vs Katie Boulter prediction

Great Britain v Netherlands - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini's clay court experience far outweighs that of Boulter. The Italian was the runner-up at Roland-Garros last year and reached the fourth round in Madrid. Now ranked No. 6 in the world, Paolini reached the semifinals in Miami last month but was defeated by Sabalenka in straight sets.

Their head-to-head offers little indication of who might win, given they've never met on clay. Boulter's lack of experience on the surface suggests she'll struggle to cope with a player who's been to a Major final, and so the Italian sixth seed should progress to the third round relatively comfortably.

Pick: Paolini to win in straight sets.

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More