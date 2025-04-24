Madrid Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasija Sevastova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasija Sevastova

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasija Sevastova preview

In Picture: Jelena Ostapenko (Getty)

23rd seed Jelena Ostapenko will face compatriot Anastasija Sevastova in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Ostapenko has a 12-9 record in 2025, with most of her wins coming in two events. She reached the final of the Qatar Open, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Amanda Anisimova.

Before that final in Doha, Ostapenko had won only one out of her first five matches in the season. Post the run at the Qatar Open, the Latvian again had a similar streak where she could only win one out of her next five matches. However, she got back to form at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, winning the title with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win over top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Meanwhile, Anastasija Sevastova is a former Top 15 player who made a comeback on the Tour last year after returning from maternity leave. Sevastova had previously announced her retirement on two separate occasions- once in 2013 and again in 2022.

Sevastova played only two matches before the Madrid Open, at an ITF event in Koper, where she had to retire against Arantxa Rus in the second round. She began her campaign at the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchekova in the first round.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasija Sevastova head-to-head

Sevastova has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Ostapenko. The former won the last match 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 in Stuttgart in 2019.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasija Sevastova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 19.5 (-150) Anastasija Sevastova +260 +1.5 (-102) Under 19.5 (+105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasija Sevastova prediction

Ostapenko has a 59 percent win rate on clay, having reached three finals on the surface. Her title in Stuttgart was her second title on the surface, following her triumph at Roland Garros in 2017.

Sevastova, on the other hand, has a 60 percent win rate on clay, having won three of her four career titles on the surface. The last clay-court title for the Latvian came at the 2019 Baltic Open, where she won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Katarzyna Kawa in the final.

Ostapenko is the favorite to win this match as she has just won a title on clay while Sevastova is coming after a lengthy layoff from the Tour and has not played too many matches coming into the tournament.

Pick- Ostapenko to win in straight sets

