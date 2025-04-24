Madrid Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys preview

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

Third seed Jessica Pegula will begin her Madrid Open campaign with a second-round clash with rising German star Eva Lys. Pegula has been in sensational form in 2025, reaching four finals in the year already and winning two titles in Austin and Charleston, with wins over McCartney Kessler and Sofia Kenin, respectively.

Trending

Barring the two titles, Pegula also reached the Adelaide International final, where she lost 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 against Madison Keys. The World No. 3 reached another high-profile final at the Miami Open, losing to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. However, in the last event that the American played, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, she lost 0-6, 4-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the quarterfinal. She received an opening-round bye in Madrid due to her seeding.

Eva Lys grabbed headlines this year when she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open as a lucky loser, before she lost 0-6, 1-6 against Iga Swiatek. However, since that run in Melbourne, Lys has won only one Tour-level match, a 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Lys began her clay-court season with a 2-6, 1-6 loss in the opening round of her home event in Stuttgart against Jasmine Paolini. However, in Madrid, she began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Serb qualifier Teodora Kostovic in the first round.

Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -450 TBD TBD Eva Lys +320 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys prediction

Pegula recently had her breakthrough on clay, as she won her maiden title on the surface in Charleston a few weeks ago. The American is a former finalist in Madrid, having lost the final 5-7, 6-0, 2-6 against Ons Jabeur in 2022.

Lys has yet to reach a final on the WTA Tour on any surface. The German player has not won clay-court titles on the ITF Tour as well, as all her ITF finals have come on hard courts.

Pegula is the clear favorite for the match as she is in terrific form on clay and is the higher-ranked player.

Pick- Pegula to win in straight sets.

