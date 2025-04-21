Madrid Open 2025: Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova
Date: April 22, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova preview
Katie Boulter will kick off her 2025 Madrid Open campaign against Katerina Siniakova.
Boulter kicked off her season at the United Cup. She clinched some important wins in the group stages, but they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Team Poland. She then faced a second-round elimination at the Australian Open, following which she headed to the Sunshine Double, but suffered two quick exits at both events.
The Brit then played an instrumental role in helping Team Great Britain qualify for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Final and headed to Madrid to finally begin her European Clay swing.
Meanwhile, Siniakova, who has been phenomenal in doubles, kicked off her singles campaign in the third round of the Adelaide International but was eliminated in the opening rounds of the Australian Open by Iga Swiatek and the Linz Open by Elina Avanesyan. She then reached the semifinal of the Winners Open, but then suffered another opening round exit in Dubai.
Siniakova then reached the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells against Karolina Muchova and then lost in the second round of the Miami Open against Ons Jabeur. Now in Madrid, she will also be kicking off her European clay swing.
Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head
The opening round match at the Madrid Open will be the maiden meeting between Boulter and Siniakova.
Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova Odds
Both women haven't found much success in singles this year and will use the Madrid Open as the perfect opportunity to build some momentum for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Boulter hasn't found much success on clay in her career, having never made it past the opening round at the French Open. She will have to take her tennis up several notches if she hopes of defeating a seasoned player like Siniakova.
Meanwhile, even if one takes away the illustrious career Sinakova has enjoyed on clay in doubles, having won three French Open titles in women's doubles, she still has a title to her name in singles, the 2017 Swedish Open.
Unless the Brit brings out her A-game, all signs point towards a comfortable start for the Czech.
Prediction: Katerina Siniakova in straight sets.