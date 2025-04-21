Madrid Open 2025: Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: April 22, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Boulter at the Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Katie Boulter will kick off her 2025 Madrid Open campaign against Katerina Siniakova.

Boulter kicked off her season at the United Cup. She clinched some important wins in the group stages, but they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Team Poland. She then faced a second-round elimination at the Australian Open, following which she headed to the Sunshine Double, but suffered two quick exits at both events.

The Brit then played an instrumental role in helping Team Great Britain qualify for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Final and headed to Madrid to finally begin her European Clay swing.

Meanwhile, Siniakova, who has been phenomenal in doubles, kicked off her singles campaign in the third round of the Adelaide International but was eliminated in the opening rounds of the Australian Open by Iga Swiatek and the Linz Open by Elina Avanesyan. She then reached the semifinal of the Winners Open, but then suffered another opening round exit in Dubai.

Siniakova then reached the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells against Karolina Muchova and then lost in the second round of the Miami Open against Ons Jabeur. Now in Madrid, she will also be kicking off her European clay swing.

Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

The opening round match at the Madrid Open will be the maiden meeting between Boulter and Siniakova.

Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova Odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter +118 +1.5(-210) Under 21.5 (-118) Katerina Siniakova -150 -1.5(+140) Over 21.5 (-120)

Katie Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Katerina Siniakova - Source: Getty

Both women haven't found much success in singles this year and will use the Madrid Open as the perfect opportunity to build some momentum for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Boulter hasn't found much success on clay in her career, having never made it past the opening round at the French Open. She will have to take her tennis up several notches if she hopes of defeating a seasoned player like Siniakova.

Meanwhile, even if one takes away the illustrious career Sinakova has enjoyed on clay in doubles, having won three French Open titles in women's doubles, she still has a title to her name in singles, the 2017 Swedish Open.

Unless the Brit brings out her A-game, all signs point towards a comfortable start for the Czech.

Prediction: Katerina Siniakova in straight sets.

