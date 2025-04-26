Madrid Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marta Kostyuk vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

In Picture: Marta Kostyuk (Getty)

24th-seeded Marta Kostyuk will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the Madrid Open.

Kostuyk has won 12 of the 21 matches she has played in 2025, with her best result being a quarterfinal appearance at the Qatar Open, where she lost 6-4, 5-7. 4-6 against eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

Kostyuk also reached the fourth round in both Indian Wells and Miami, losing to Zheng Qinwen and Jessica Pegula, respectively. At the Madrid Open, she got a bye in the opening round due to her seeding and opened her campaign with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win against Emma Raducanu in the second round.

Veronika Kudermetova, on the other hand, has not had a great season in 2025, having suffered four first-round exits along with four second-round exits. The Russian player had her best result at the Hobart International, losing 1-6, 6-0, 2-6 against Elise Mertens.

Kudermetova did not have a good start to the clay season, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Amanda Anisimova in the second round in Charleston and losing 7-5, 2-6, 3-6 against Diana Shnaider in the opening round in Stuttgart. In Madrid, she began with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Polina Kudermetova in the first round, followed by a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 win over home favorite Cristina Bucșa in the second round.

Marta Kostyuk vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Kudermetova has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Kostyuk, having won the last match 6-2, 7-6 (5) at the 2021 Australian Open.

Marta Kostyuk vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk TBD TBD TBD Veronika Kudermetova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Marta Kostyuk vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Clay has been the weaker surface for Kostyuk as the Ukrainian has only a 49 percent win rate on the surface. She has reached one clay-court final in her career, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Veronika Kudermetova has a 61 percent win rate on clay and has a title on the surface as well, which came at the 2021 Charleston Open. There, she had secured a 6-4, 6-2 win over Danka Kovinic in the final.

Kudermetova is the favorite going into the match as she has a positive head-to-head against Kostyuk and a better record in Madrid compared to her Ukrainian opponent.

Pick- Kudermetova to win in three sets

