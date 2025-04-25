Madrid Open 2025: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils | Day 4

The men's singles second-round matches at the Madrid Open 2025 will commence on Friday, April 25. Day four will feature 16 matches from the top half of the draw, each featuring a seeded player.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev will face Gael Monfils, while Monte-Carlo semifinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Barcelona semifinalist Arthur Fils will also be in action.

Let's have a look at the predictions of some of the men's singles matches which will be played on day 4.

#1. Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils will meet for the fifth time overall and second time this month. They also met in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, a match Rublev won 6-4, 7-6(2).

27-year-old Rublev will be the favorite once again, as he leads Monfils 3-1 in their head-to-head. Notably, he has won their last three meetings. He has a 11-9 win-loss record in 2025 and won the Qatar Open title in February. Rublev could be out of the Top 15 of the ATP Rankings if he loses this match.

Andrey Rublev lifts the Mutua Madrid Open trophy following victory in the Men's Singles Final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Source: Getty

38-year-old Gael Monfils defeated Croatia's Borna Gojo 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. He will be chasing his 144th Masters 1000 level match win, which could level him with Richard Gasquet, who has most Masters 1000 wins among players who have never won a Masters 1000 title.

Monfils has a 16-13 win-loss record in Madrid and has failed to reach the third round of the event in his last seven appearances. He has not reached the quarterfinal in Madrid since 2010.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win

#2. Arthur Fils vs Francisco Comesana

13th seed Arthur Fils will face Argentina's Francisco Comesana for the first time. The Frenchman reached his career high World No. 14 ranking earlier his month and will be hoping to break into the top 10 for the first time by reaching the semifinal or beyond in Madrid.

Arthur Fils plays during the match against Pedro Martinez on Day Three of the Barcelona Open. Source: Getty

The 20-year-old Fils has a 17-8 win-loss record in 2025 and will be the favorite to win this match considering his current form. He reached the quarterfinals of the first three Masters 1000 events this season and then reached the semifinal in Barcelona last week.

World No. 70 Federico Comesana defeated Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-4 6-4 in the first round to earn his career's first Masters 1000 win. He has a 7-7 win-loss record in 2025.

Comesana reached the quarterfinal of the Tiriac Open in Bucharest earlier this month before losing to Laslo Djere in the qualifying round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost to World No. 148 Elmer Moller in the final of the Oeiras Challenger last week.

Prediction: Arthur Fils to win

#3. Francisco Cerundolo vs Harold Mayot

20th seed Francisco Cerundolo will face the French qualifier Harold Mayot in the second round. It will be their first meeting and Cerundolo will be the favorite considering his current form.

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in action during his quarter final match against David Goffin of Belgium on day seven of the BMW Open. Source: Getty

World No. 21 Cerundolo has a 20-9 win-loss record in 2025 and has reached the quarterfinals of six of the nine events that he has played this season.

World No. 160 Harold Mayot qualified for the main draw and faced his compatriot Corentin Moutet in the first round. The 23-year-old Mayot was leading 6-3, 4-2 when Moutet retired due to an injury.

Mayot has never won a completed match at Masters 1000 level, so it could be a very tough task for him to do it against Cerundolo, who is in a great form and is among the players who have won the most matches in 2025.

Prediction: Francisco Cerundolo to win

