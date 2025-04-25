  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Madrid Open 2024
  • Madrid Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Madrid Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Apr 25, 2025 02:15 GMT
Novak Djokovic (L) vs Matteo Arnaldi (R) preview (Source: Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic (L) vs Matteo Arnaldi (R) preview (Source: Getty Images)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)
In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic will look to get his 2025 Madrid Open campaign underway when he takes on Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the second round. 2025 so far has been a tumultuous season for the Serb, as he has had some decent results, but he has had some unexpected losses as well. Injuries have also played their part, as he had to retire from his semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before the clay season, Djokovic had a great run at the Miami Open, where he reached the final, losing 6-7 (4), 6-7 (4) against Jakub Mensik. He began his clay season with an underwhelming match at the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Alejandro Tabilo in the second round. However, it seems that the Serb is back to full fitness and will be able to put forward a better performance in Madrid after receiving an opening-round bye.

Ad

Matteo Arnaldi has a 9-9 win/loss record so far this season, with his best results coming in consecutive events in Dallas and Delray Beach. He reached the quarterfinals in Dallas, losing 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Jaume Munar. He followed it up with a semifinal run in Delray Beach, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Arnaldi did not have the best of starts to his clay season, as he had opening-round exits in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, losing against Richard Gasquet and Sebastian Korda, respectively. However, he got his first win on clay in 2025, when he won 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 against Borna Coric in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Novak Djokovic-450TBDTBD
Matteo Arnaldi+320TBDTBD
Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Djokovic has 20 clay-court titles in his career with an 80 percent win rate on the surface. He has a 30-9 record in Madrid, having won the title three times, the last of which was in 2019 when the Serb won with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Matteo Arnaldi has yet to reach his first final on the ATP Tour on any surface. The Italian player, however, has won five clay-court titles on the Challenger and ITF Tours. His last clay-court title came at the Challenger event in Helibronn in 2023, where he won 7-6, 6-1 against Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final.

Ad

If Djokovic is back to his full fitness, then he is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match. In case he is still physically compromised, that might create an opening for Arnaldi, but the Serb's overall experience should see him through to the next round.

Pick- Djokovic to win in straight sets.

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications